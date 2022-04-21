Explore Authors Magazine's list of hot new books to read this month

Making a Difference the Right Way by Stewart W. Russell 70 by Lance W. Reedinger Where the Popsicles Are by Bob Kallberg

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022

Making a Difference the Right Way by Stewart W. Russell offers a proud and heroic account of one former Maryland State Trooper’s decades long career in law enforcement. A wonderful and informative read about the nation's finest. We love this book. Hazelvern Publishing, 978-0578786728

Deserie LaCrosse proves love doesn't end after 60 in LaCrosse's steamy romance novels Midway of Light: Edward and Jennifer (Book 1) and Midway of Darkness: Edward and Jennifer (Book 2). The Love After 60 series is an absolute must-read and a breath of fresh air for readers of any age. We highly recommend this fantastic series. Weezie Publishing, 979-8-9858802-0-5, 979-8-9858802-1-2

In Maggie's Secrets by Nancy Evelyn Allen, a school teacher must not only unravel the past but unlock secrets after falling in love with a CIA agent who happens to the father of a student in her class. This suspenseful fast-paced romantic thriller will keep your eyes glued to every page. MACE Publishing, 979-8-9857788-0-9

Eva by Boyd C. Hipp, III is a romantic high sea adventure and follow-up to Hipp's Mahalo Memories . This is the continuing story of how a young woman must navigate around those who would wish her harm as she continues on her journey into womanhood. If you loved the first book, you will love EVA. We highly recommend. Mahalo Books, 978-0578356006

Full Circle follows medical doctor Syed Kamil's, autobiographical look at life through personal experiences in the east and west, and his enlightened path to understanding the humanity of people around the world despite cultural and religious differences. An enlightening and insightful read. Joyson Publishers, 979-8-9857856-0-9

When former music teacher Paula Baack was forced into retirement for helping a student in need it made local and national news. The now retired teacher has written a book about her experience, hoping to help educators from administrative levels to the classroom in her book, Rescue the Teacher, Save the Child! Great book for teachers and parents alike. Back to School Press, 978-0578480442

Sweet little pup Spike and his best bud Boss are back with this adorable learning book that parents and children alike are sure to love in Super Spike and His Pal Boss Say the ABCs. A wonderful learning book for children by James R. Bower. Average Dog Publishing, 978-1-7337590-5-2

Sixth Iteration by E. Hughes is an exciting, mysterious, romantic, sci-fi thriller that will leave you questioning who’s real. A captivating mystery about an artificially intelligent program that falls in love with the scientist who programmed him, and eventually journeys into the real world to be with the woman he loves in the form of a man. Love-LovePublishing, 978-0-9973200-6-0 (paperback), 978-1737705222 (hardcover), 978-1-7377052-6-0 (paperback), 978-1737705239 (eBook)

EC Walsh's new semi-fiction novel, Shaking and Steady: But Not Stirred is on sale now. Walsh covers a number of topics from fiction to semi-autobiographical in his intelligent new book. Walsh is scheduled to release two new books in April 2022, Swizzel Stuck: A Mix of Five and Redux: A Novel about Second Chances. We recommend!

Karsynn Icard's inspirational novel, "I'm Fine. How are you? Feelings Inside Never Expressed" will guide readers through self-doubt and past trauma into "...gracing ourselves the freedom and experience to speak our truths." Icard's book is on time for the New Year's resolutions and goals readers not only need, but plan to keep. Humanity First Publishing, 978-0578340142

Jim Antonini's, Like Falling from an Airplane is a love triangle and a triumph, about a man who falls in love with his brother's sophisticated new bride. A sumptuous and very enjoyable read. Pump Fake Press 978-0578366463

George D. Anderson's Survival at the Oasis is an intense and engaging novel about a team of sailors on a stranded island with only a plane from WWII for survival. The author’s deft storytelling weaves a compelling and interesting character study. New Book Authors Publishing, 979-8986119007

Where the Popsicles Are by Bob Kallberg details the story of a man who under circumstances no one desires becomes a caregiver to his wife, determined not only to beat cancer but to save her. A true account of their love story and journey. Where the Popsicles Are is a must-read for families whose loved ones must bravely face this cancer. A tear-jerker. We highly recommend this book. Second Edition coming soon. New Book Authors Publishing, 979-8-9861190-2-1

After the grief-stricken Robert Robinson's wife passes away, a friend offers him a great gift that comes with terrible consequences. At 70 years old, Robert becomes torn between his newfound powers and his sanity in horror writer Lance W. Reedinger's chilling new novel, "70". An exciting and thrilling tale. A huge thumb's up. Red Moon Press, 978-0578288406 COMING SOON - MAY 2022

In The Chronicles of Moretti by Samira Shirazi, siblings Victor and Emma will face a threat unlike anything they have ever seen. The Chronicles of Moretti is spell-binding young adult novel about a family endowed with special powers...special powers the children are unaware of until the family is confronted by a evil force that brings the family’s secret past to light. A fun and adventurous fantasy. Valley West Publishing, 978-0578342559

John C. West's adorable children's book series is on sale now. Children will absolutely adore the Daphne Book Series. The series includes: Daphne the Bored Dog (978-1-7347060-6-2), Daphne's First Halloween (978-1-7347060-7-9), Daphne the Snorer Dog (978-1-7347060-5-5), and Daphne Goes Visiting (978-1-7347060-8-6). Snuffalopolus (978-1734706048) is also on sale now. Look for three new Daphne releases in April 2022 from this prolific children's author and novelist.

Florence D'Angelo's charming young adult novel, The Balance of Wings tells the story of a tooth fairy who defies tradition by making herself known to a child. Young readers will LOVE this wonderful and magical chapter book appropriate for all ages. We highly recommend. Independent Thinking Press, 979-8-9856582-0-0