ILLINOIS STATEWIDE TERRORISM AND INTELLIGENCE CENTER AWARDED FUSION CENTER OF THE YEAR

SPRINGFIELD - During its Annual Training Event last week, the National Fusion Center Association named the Illinois Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center (STIC) the 2021 Fusion Center of the Year. Operated by the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation, the STIC serves as the designated state fusion center and is a one-stop resource for law enforcement officers to obtain information related to criminal activity and terrorism.

"The selection of the Illinois State Police as the leading enterprise in the National Fusion Center Association network is a testament to the progress made possible by strong investments in public safety," said Governor JB Pritzker. "The troopers and staff of the ISP are the best in the nation and I'm grateful to see them recognized as such. I commend the leadership of the Illinois Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center and the entire ISP Division of Criminal Investigation team. Thank you for all that you do to keep the people of our state safe."

Analysts perform thorough searches of all available databases and resources in order to provide information to law enforcement officers that can assist with planning and preparedness efforts, improve decision making process of law enforcement agencies, warn of potential threats, give an overview of the current threat environment, and provide overall situational awareness.

"The Illinois Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center works 24/7/365 on all-crimes and all-threats to analyze and share vital information with state, local, and federal law enforcement agencies, as well as public safety partners, in order to keep us safe," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. "It is the dedication, hard work, and commitment to excellence of these men and women that has made Illinois a leading example of intelligence work and made the state and country a safer place to live."

Fusion centers were established following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks to improve information sharing and minimize gaps across all levels of government. The STIC was established in 2003 and is staffed by ISP, Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, Illinois Department of Corrections, Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology, Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois National Guard Counterdrug Program, Illinois State Board of Elections, Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, and Western Illinois University.

"The Illinois Statewide Terrorism Intelligence Center's recognition as the number one fusion center in the United States comes as no surprise to the emergency service providers of Illinois," said Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System Executive Director Jim Page. "The STIC has long been a strong ally and resource for law enforcement agencies to report and coordinate events, both planned and unexpected. The STIC is a critical tool for learning information about groups and individuals beyond the scope of any local agency's capability. The Illinois STIC is a true asset that the citizens of Illinois should be proud of and feel honored to have working on their behalf."

"The Illinois Mutual Aid Box Alarm System and the STIC have a long-standing partnership which has kept our fire service leaders better informed with real time intelligence," said Illinois Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Chief Executive Officer Glenn Eriksen. "We congratulate the STIC on being named "Fusion Center of the Year" for 2021. This honor showcases the outstanding work and dedication each individual working inside the STIC holds in keeping our communities and our fire service members safe.

The STIC's goal is to provide mutually collaborative communications and information sharing between the fusion center and public safety partners to enhance public safety and provide support of terrorism and criminal investigations. Information services extend to the areas of disaster intelligence, elections, emergency management, fire service, human trafficking, jails and corrections, private sector, public health, and school safety.