Alice Hampton, Celebrity Talent Manager, Signs Tik Tok Star Ellie Zeiler

Alice Hampton Ellie Zeiler

I am delighted to welcome Ellie and her mother Sarah to the ACP family, and I look forward to celebrating Ellie's bright future.” — Alice Hampton

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ellie Zeiler, TikTok star, has signed with Alice Hampton, the founder and CEO of celebrity talent management company ACP Management Group. Ellie, her mother, Sarah, and Alice met at the start of 2022 after being introduced by a mutual friend, and their connection was instant. "Ellie's formidable rise on social media as one of today's most fashion-forward digital creators is definitely no accident. From filmmaking and acting, to producing, directing and creating; Ellie has become known as the voice of her generation and a passionate supporter of anti-bullying, equality, cultural acceptance, and inclusivity. Having worked with some of the world's biggest luxury brands, to partnering with The White House and interviewing Dr. Anthony Fauci on vaccine awareness, Ellie is one of the most in-demand tastemakers and influencers for Gen Z. I am delighted to welcome Ellie and her mom Sarah to the ACP Management family, and am looking forward to supporting her in what I know is just the beginning of an incredibly bright, and exciting, future," Alice says.

Ellie Zeiler is an American content creator with over 13 million followers. Ellie's passion for fashion, beauty and lifestyle content has established Ellie as a "Gen Z tastemaker", with her fans often viewing her as a one-stop inspiration mood board, and their go-to for fashion tips and styling advice. In her content, Ellie injects her love for filmmaking and acting, and recently appeared as Ari in the lead role of Crown Lake. Ellie uses her platform to bring awareness to important social causes, and has been interviewed by the New York Times, CNN, Forbes, CBS News, NBC News, ABC Nightline and The Chicago Tribune among other major outlets.

ACP Management, founded by Alice Hampton, is a full-service celebrity talent management firm that focuses on the entertainment, fashion, beauty, luxury lifestyle, and social influencer industries. ACP thrives on giving 360-degree management with a uniquely personal and high-touch service, having been conceived after 20+ years of experience building and elevating the world's top global brands, and working with some of the world's biggest global talent.

"Alice is a breath of fresh air in the digital media world," states Ellie. "She is not only a warm and honest person, but she is also incredibly shrewd and savvy. Alice has a perfect mix of experience and understands how it feels to be a talent, but also considers the needs of the partners she works with. I am so excited to be working with Alice, and for everything that lay ahead."

Alice has a unique understanding of North American, European, Asian and Middle Eastern cultures and knows what makes each of these markets unique having lived in Sydney, London, New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, and having traveled widely for business and pleasure. Alice has a long history in the industry, having worked with celebrities such as Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Hailey Bieber, Tom Brady and Naomi Osaka as well as leading global communications campaigns as the Vice President for Shiseido Makeup, bareMinerals, Estée Lauder, Tom Ford, and Clinique.

Currently, Alice manages and represents international TikTok phenomenan Kat Stickler; global fashion designer Anine Bing; celebrity makeup-artist Nikki DeRoest; and luxury personal shopper and tastemaker, Gab Waller. Alice serves on the Board of Directors of various companies in the cosmetics industry and advises a number of Fortune 500 companies.