dadada Baby reveals new designs at their first ABC Kids Expo
At their booth, dadada Baby will chronicle the timeline of their journey so far and debut a brand new category of product.UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern nursery furniture purveyor dadada Baby is hosting their first-ever booth at May 2022’s ABC Kids Expo. The ABC Kids Expo is North America’s largest gathering of baby and children’s products, where retailers and sales representatives have a chance to discover new products and find out what’s next from brands they love. Since 2003, ABC (parent company of ABC Kids Expo) and partners have contributed millions of dollars in funding and donations to charities that support the welfare and health of children. Over 200 brands will be exhibiting, with thousands of retailers and industry sales professionals in attendance, hoping to be among the first to discover the next big thing in baby retail.
At their booth, dadada Baby will chronicle the timeline of their journey so far, including the long history of their traditional Italian craftsmanship and how they are translating it to modern design here in the states. They’ll also debut a brand new category of product intended to help parents of toddlers create memorable moments of joy and creativity with their growing little ones.
If you are attending ABC Kids this May 9-11 in Las Vegas, remember to swing by the dadada Baby booth to learn more about how you can partner together to inspire more meaningful spaces and moments of connection for young families. RSVP here to join them for happy hour.
About dadada Baby:
Dadada Baby believes that modern parents desire and deserve the opportunity to invest in furniture that aligns with their values. With over 80 years of experience in the furniture industry, dadada Baby cribs, dressers, and rocking chairs are crafted in Italy with all the beauty and care of classic Italian design, merged with a modern sensibility, baby-safe technology, and eco-awareness that make them the perfect timeless purchase for today’s parents and caretakers. In a culture becoming increasingly aware of the consequences of disposable, poorly constructed products, dadada Baby pieces provide an opportunity for families to make an eco-minded investment without compromising on style.
Products are available for order now online at a variety of independent retail establishments or visit www.dadadababy.com to find a retailer closest to you.
