Deirdre Gilbert, Independent Candidate for Governor, Running in an Impossible Race
Independent Candidates are the only group that has to overcome the hurdle of collecting 83,000 valid signatures.
We are in a real fight for existence. Our state and our world are spiraling out of control. It's time to be concerned for the weak and vulnerable. There's no time to spare!”HOUSTON , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rushing to show her commitment to the people of Texas, Deirdre Gilbert was the first candidate to file for the Governor of Texas. Overall, she was the first person to follow the rules, and yet the primary candidate on the ballot, Beto, still hasn't paid his filing fees. "I am not running a political race as much as I'm running a race for democracy and for transparency," says Gilbert.
She's been told she has to get in excess of 80,000 signatures while the two-party system doesn't. Independent and Minor Party Candidates are the only groups that have to overcome the hurdle of collecting 83,000 valid signatures, with no options to pay a filing fee or collect the minimum of 5,000 that Republicans, Democrats, and Write-In candidates have the opportunity to do. "In fact, the independent candidate is under the control of the Republican and Democratic parties," says Gilbert.
Running as an independent, she's not listed on the upcoming ballot. Gilbert added that "people who are going independent are not looking for a third party. They're looking for an end to party politics. There is a mass exiting of people from the political atmosphere. We are in a real fight for existence, our state and our world are spiraling out of control. It's time to be concerned for the weak and vulnerable. It's time to focus on the hungry, the thirsty, the impoverished, the imprisoned, the homeless, the hopeless, and the sick. There is no more time to spare!"
"It's a corrupt system where the Texas people won't even have the option of voting for someone outside the 2-party system," added Gilbert. Deirdre recently decided to leave the democratic party to run as an independent candidate, thinking that this was the best opportune option, but quickly found that it was an automatic imminent infringement on democracy. "I think the people are beyond ready to be listened to, and I am bringing their voices to a place where they can finally be heard, and real change can be made."
About Deirdre Gilbert
Deirdre Gilbert is an African American woman who has worked tirelessly in her community and is simply fed up with the shenanigans of the political atmosphere. She's worked on the denial of voting rights in local elections within Missouri City and MUD District issues. She has spoken before the Texas Legislature and U.S. Congress in Washington D.C on civil rights. Gilbert has helped shape legislation regarding whistleblowers, medical malpractice, and education. Deirdre Gilbert is not afraid of a battle and is willing to speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves.
The core of Gilbert's message is Justice for All. To connect with Gilbert, visit her online at https://gilbert4gov.com; they can go to https://deirdre-gilbert.com or https://nmmaa.org. Gilbert can also be followed on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.
