2022-04-20 15:44:52.447 $77,777 Scratchers Prize Won in Ferguson

2022-04-20 15:44:52.447

A Missouri Lottery player in Ferguson became the latest winner of a $77,777 prize on a “Hot 7s” Scratchers ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at Schnucks Market, 49 N. Florissant Road.

“Hot 7s” is a $10 Scratchers game with prizes ranging from $10 up to top prizes of $777,777. There are currently over $22.1 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including a $777,777 prize and three additional prizes of $77,777.

In FY21, players in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. These proceeds went to over 20 different school districts, including the Ferguson-Florissant School District. In addition, they helped fund scholarships and other programs for colleges in the area, including St. Louis Community College. In that same period, retailers received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $39.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.