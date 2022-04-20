Route 160 Bridge Replacement Project to Start in Cambria County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Charles J. Merlo Inc., of Mineral Point, will begin work on Monday, April 25, on a two-year project to replace two bridge structures along Route 160 in Wilmore Borough and Summerhill Township, Cambria County.

On Monday, the first phase of the project will begin with the removal of the 2-span steel rolled beam bridge that carries Route 160 over the Little Conemaugh River. It will be replaced with a 2-span continuous prestressed concrete PA Bulb-Tee beam bridge.

A detour will be placed on Route 160 (Main Street) while this work is completed. Traffic will follow township road T-399 (Pump Station Road), to T-354 (Buckhorn Road), to Route 160 (Fieldstone Avenue), back to Route 160 (Main Street). This will remain in place until November 1. On May 5, traffic will be restricted to single-lane travel using temporary traffic signals. No traffic delays are expected. PennDOT advises motorists to use caution and to drive slowly and carefully through all areas of construction and along the detour route.

The second phase of this project involves the replacement of the existing CMP arch, which carries Route 160 over Settlemyers Run, with a precast concrete box culvert. This work is planned for summer 2023 with a traffic detour, as well. Those details will be given closer to the start of that phase.

Other work for this project includes drainage and guide rail upgrades and roadway approach work. None of the work is weather dependent.

All work on this $4.5 million project will be completed by September 2023.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

