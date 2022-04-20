Southbound Route 2114 McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge Weekend Closure April 22-25

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge (Route 2114) in the southbound direction in the City of Duquesne, Allegheny County will occur Friday night, April 22 through Monday morning, April 25 weather permitting.

Roadway and approach rehabilitation work will occur at the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge requiring a southbound closure from 7 p.m. Friday night continuously through 5 a.m. Monday morning. All southbound traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

Northbound Route 837

Continue north on Duquesne Boulevard (Route 837) past the ramp to the bridge

Duquesne Boulevard becomes Kennywood Boulevard (Route 837)

Kennywood Boulevard becomes River Road (Route 837)

Follow the signs to 376 toward Rankin Bridge/Swissvale

Cross the Rankin Bridge

Take the ramp toward Rankin/Braddock

Turn left onto Braddock Avenue

Turn right onto East Pittsburgh McKeesport Road (Route 2037)

East Pittsburgh McKeesport Avenue becomes Bowman Avenue

Follow Bowman Avenue back to the bridge

End detour

Southbound Route 837

From southbound Duquesne Boulevard (Route 837), turn left onto South Linden Street

Turn left onto Grant Avenue

Turn right onto Duquesne Boulevard (Route 837)

Duquesne Boulevard becomes Kennywood Boulevard (Route 837)

Kennywood Boulevard becomes River Road (Route 837)

Follow the signs to 376 toward Rankin Bridge/Swissvale

Cross the Rankin Bridge

Take the ramp toward Rankin/Braddock

Turn left onto Braddock Avenue

Turn right onto East Pittsburgh McKeesport Road (Route 2037)

East Pittsburgh McKeesport Avenue becomes Bowman Avenue

Follow Bowman Avenue back to the bridge

End detour

No restrictions will occur in the northbound direction this weekend.

Work is anticipated to occur in the northbound direction the weekend of April 29-May 2. Additional details will be provided in advance of the work.

The Joseph B. Fay Company will conduct the improvement work.

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

