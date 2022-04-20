Submit Release
News Search

There were 723 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,197 in the last 365 days.

Southbound Route 2114 McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge Weekend Closure April 22-25

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge (Route 2114) in the southbound direction in the City of Duquesne, Allegheny County will occur Friday night, April 22 through Monday morning, April 25 weather permitting.

Roadway and approach rehabilitation work will occur at the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge requiring a southbound closure from 7 p.m. Friday night continuously through 5 a.m. Monday morning. All southbound traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

Northbound Route 837

  • Continue north on Duquesne Boulevard (Route 837) past the ramp to the bridge

  • Duquesne Boulevard becomes Kennywood Boulevard (Route 837)

  • Kennywood Boulevard becomes River Road (Route 837)

  • Follow the signs to 376 toward Rankin Bridge/Swissvale

  • Cross the Rankin Bridge

  • Take the ramp toward Rankin/Braddock

  • Turn left onto Braddock Avenue

  • Turn right onto East Pittsburgh McKeesport Road (Route 2037)

  • East Pittsburgh McKeesport Avenue becomes Bowman Avenue

  • Follow Bowman Avenue back to the bridge

  • End detour

Southbound Route 837

  • From southbound Duquesne Boulevard (Route 837), turn left onto South Linden Street

  • Turn left onto Grant Avenue

  • Turn right onto Duquesne Boulevard (Route 837)

  • Duquesne Boulevard becomes Kennywood Boulevard (Route 837)

  • Kennywood Boulevard becomes River Road (Route 837)

  • Follow the signs to 376 toward Rankin Bridge/Swissvale

  • Cross the Rankin Bridge

  • Take the ramp toward Rankin/Braddock

  • Turn left onto Braddock Avenue

  • Turn right onto East Pittsburgh McKeesport Road (Route 2037)

  • East Pittsburgh McKeesport Avenue becomes Bowman Avenue

  • Follow Bowman Avenue back to the bridge

  • End detour

No restrictions will occur in the northbound direction this weekend.

Work is anticipated to occur in the northbound direction the weekend of April 29-May 2. Additional details will be provided in advance of the work.

The Joseph B. Fay Company will conduct the improvement work.

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

Southbound Route 2114 McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge Weekend Closure April 22-25

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.