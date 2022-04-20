Major International Travel Domain Portfolio…175 Premium Brands…Available For Acquisition
VisitParis.com, VisitFrance.com, VisitEgypt.com, Slovenia.com, VisitKuwait.com, VisitArgentina.com Lead A Diverse Collection Of Super Premium Domain Names
The timing could not be better for this Portfolio to hit the market, as travel and tourism is finally making a long awaited comeback as the world recovers from the pandemic.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geocentric Media, the leading domain broker of geo, City and travel and tourism related brands, announced the exclusive representation of this 175 strong domain portfolio. CEO Fred Mercaldo states, “The timing could not be better for this Portfolio to hit the market, as travel and tourism is finally making a long awaited comeback as the world recovers from the pandemic. Especially international travel; this exceptional Portfolio covers many of the world’s most desired destinations. We are very excited to exclusively represent the ownership group, as we are very well connected to the travel and tourism industry, buyers, and premium domain name investment groups.”
— Fred Mercaldo, CEO Geocentric Media
Paris, France, Egypt, Argentina, Malaysia, Kuwait, Brunei, Oman, Algeria, Turkey, Qatar, Saint Lucia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Philippines, Venezuela, Cologne, Tehran, Tel Aviv, Delhi, Mumbai, and Tokyo are some of the major markets represented. All but 10 of the brands are .com domains, with the vast majority including the very popular “Visit” prefix. The annual travel and tourism dollars represented by this portfolio is estimated in the hundreds of billions of dollars on an annual basis.
Slovenia.com is one of a handful of pure .com countries represented. Slovenia was named by National Geographic as “the Country with the world’s most sustainable tourism.” Over $1.2B annually, 90% of Slovenia’s annual tourists come from surrounding European countries.
“While our client is interested in selling the Portfolio in its entirety to one buyer, they are also willing to sell the names individually. However from a price and value perspective, the real opportunity exists in acquiring the entire portfolio. The entire 175 domain Portfolio is priced at $1.2M US; this represents the price of the top 25 names in the Portfolio if acquired individually” states Mercaldo.
For a complete list of the 175 premium brands in this Portfolio, please request the information by emailing Info@GeocentricMedia.com.
Mercaldo and Geocentric Media are in the final stages of negotiating the sale of one of the largest Geo Portfolio’s ever assembled; this Portfolio can be seen at NewYork.com.
Fred Mercaldo
Geocentric Media
Fred@GeocentricMedia.com
+1 602-859-3786
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn