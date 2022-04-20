Submit Release
News Search

There were 724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,198 in the last 365 days.

Major International Travel Domain Portfolio…175 Premium Brands…Available For Acquisition

Geocentric Media Logo

VisitEgypt.com

VisitParis.com

VisitParis.com, VisitFrance.com, VisitEgypt.com, Slovenia.com, VisitKuwait.com, VisitArgentina.com Lead A Diverse Collection Of Super Premium Domain Names

The timing could not be better for this Portfolio to hit the market, as travel and tourism is finally making a long awaited comeback as the world recovers from the pandemic.”
— Fred Mercaldo, CEO Geocentric Media
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geocentric Media, the leading domain broker of geo, City and travel and tourism related brands, announced the exclusive representation of this 175 strong domain portfolio. CEO Fred Mercaldo states, “The timing could not be better for this Portfolio to hit the market, as travel and tourism is finally making a long awaited comeback as the world recovers from the pandemic. Especially international travel; this exceptional Portfolio covers many of the world’s most desired destinations. We are very excited to exclusively represent the ownership group, as we are very well connected to the travel and tourism industry, buyers, and premium domain name investment groups.”

Paris, France, Egypt, Argentina, Malaysia, Kuwait, Brunei, Oman, Algeria, Turkey, Qatar, Saint Lucia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Philippines, Venezuela, Cologne, Tehran, Tel Aviv, Delhi, Mumbai, and Tokyo are some of the major markets represented. All but 10 of the brands are .com domains, with the vast majority including the very popular “Visit” prefix. The annual travel and tourism dollars represented by this portfolio is estimated in the hundreds of billions of dollars on an annual basis.

Slovenia.com is one of a handful of pure .com countries represented. Slovenia was named by National Geographic as “the Country with the world’s most sustainable tourism.” Over $1.2B annually, 90% of Slovenia’s annual tourists come from surrounding European countries.

“While our client is interested in selling the Portfolio in its entirety to one buyer, they are also willing to sell the names individually. However from a price and value perspective, the real opportunity exists in acquiring the entire portfolio. The entire 175 domain Portfolio is priced at $1.2M US; this represents the price of the top 25 names in the Portfolio if acquired individually” states Mercaldo.

For a complete list of the 175 premium brands in this Portfolio, please request the information by emailing Info@GeocentricMedia.com.

Mercaldo and Geocentric Media are in the final stages of negotiating the sale of one of the largest Geo Portfolio’s ever assembled; this Portfolio can be seen at NewYork.com.

Fred Mercaldo
Geocentric Media
Fred@GeocentricMedia.com
+1 602-859-3786
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Major International Travel Domain Portfolio…175 Premium Brands…Available For Acquisition

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.