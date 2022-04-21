Submit Release
6th Annual Drug Discovery Symposium (SDDS2022)

Free, Virtual, Drug Discovery Symposium, held April 25-26, 2022.

STANFORD, CA, USA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 6th Annual Stanford Drug Discovery Symposium, April 25-26, 2022, is a free, virtual symposium. It is an exciting opportunity to hear about drug discovery from leaders in the field. Speakers include leaders at major pharmaceutical companies, federal policy makers, venture capitalist investors, IP lawyers, and scientists making groundbreaking advances. For information visit: https://tinyurl.com/SDDS2022.

Register for free at https://https:// https://bit.ly/3vzXGEC.

This symposium provides a valuable and important platform for inspiring interdisciplinary exchange at the forefront of drug research and will support a fantastic networking experience. It provides a great resource for researchers, pharmaceutical companies, investment groups, and those in the wider biomedical community interested in discovering new drugs and improving patient care. We look forward to an exciting two days of talks and discussion. Our Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to Katalin Karikó, PhD, Senior VP, BioNTech, whose research was pivotal in creation of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.
David Preston
Stanford Cardiovascular Institute
+1 650-269-7894
