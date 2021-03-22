5th Stanford Drug Discovery Symposium (SDDS 2021) held virtually this year! April 19 - 20, 2021. Free registration!

Featuring talks from drug discovery leaders the talks are by CEOs CMOs, federal policy makers, venture capitalists, start-up companies, and scientists.

STANFORD, CA, USA, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Featuring talks from drug discovery leaders the Stanford Drug Discovery Symposium, April 19-20, 2021, is a free, virtual symposium hosted by Stanford University. This event offers an exciting opportunity for the public to hear about how drug research and development is done in the US and globally. Esteemed guests are from of major pharmaceutical companies, federal policy makers, venture capitalists, start-up companies, and scientists making groundbreaking advances. This year also offers a look into how COVID-19 has led to change in these spaces. Register for free at http://tinyurl.com/SDDS2021.

This year's SDDS "Lifetime Achievement Award" will be warded to Doug Lowy, MD, Principal Deputy Director, National Cancer Institute and John Schiller, PhD, Deputy Chief, Laboratory of Cellular Oncology, for their work on the HPV vaccine!

Esteemed speakers and participants include:

Doug Lowy, MD, Principal Deputy Director, National Cancer Institute

John Schiller, PhD, Deputy Chief, Laboratory of Cellular Oncology

Andrew Plump, MD, PhD, President, Research & Development of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Young Sohn, Chairman of the Board, HARMAN and Senior Advisor, Samsung Electronics

Brian Kobilka, MD, Helene Irwin Fagan Chair in Cardiology, Stanford University; Nobel Prize in 2012

Roger Kornberg, PhD, Mrs. George A. Winzer Professor in Medicine, Stanford University; Nobel Prize in 2006

Marcus Schindler, PhD, Executive Vice President and CSO of Research & Early Development, Novo Nordisk

Hal Barron, MD, CSO and President, GlaxoSmithKline

Wendy Young, PhD, Senior Vice President, Small Molecule Drug Discovery, Genentech

Jürgen Eckhardt, MD, Head of Leaps by Bayer

Carmen Chang, M.A., J.D., General Partner; Head of Asia, New Enterprise Associates

Nanna Lünebourg, PhD, MBA, Partner, Novo Ventures

Taiyin Yang, PhD, Executive Vice President, Pharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing, Gilead

Stanley T. Crooke, MD, PhD, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Executive Chairman of the Board

Michael Basson, PhD, Senior Editor, Nature Medicine

Howard Bauchner, MD, Editor in Chief, JAMA

Michael Nedelman, CNN Producer

Philip Pizzo, MD, David and Susan Heckerman Professor and Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, Stanford University

Marc Tessier-Lavigne, PhD, President, Stanford University

Lloyd Minor, MD, Dean, Stanford School of Medicine

Janet Woodcock, MD, Acting Commissioner, FDA

Kathrin Jansen, PhD, Senior Vice President, Head of Vaccine Research and Development, Pfizer

Anne Heatherington, PhD, Senior Vice President, Head of Data Sciences Institute, Takeda

Janet Woodcock, MD

Fady Malik, MD, PhD, Executive Vice President, Research and Development, Cytokinetics

Serge Saxonov, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO, 10x Genomics

Mir Imran, MS, Chairman and CEO, Rani Therapeutics

Ken Mills , President and CEO, REGENXBIO

George Yancopoulos, MD, PhD, President & CSO, Regeneron

Joan Mannick, MD , Head of Research and Development, Life Biosciences

Mathai Mammen, MD, PhD, Global Head of Research and Development, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

Levi Garraway, MD, PhD, CMO, Genentech

Thomas Hudson, MD, Senior Vice President, R&D and Chief Scientific Officer, AbbVie

Woodrow A. Myers, Jr., MD, MBA, Managing Director, Myers Ventures LLC

Helene Gayle, MD, MPH, President & CEO, The Chicago Community Trust

Mark Smith, MD, MBA, Founding President & CEO, California Healthcare Foundation

Elias Zerhouni, MD Former President for R&D, Sanofi; former Director of the NIH; former U.S. Presidential Science Envoy

Robert Califf, MD, Head of Strategy and Policy, Verily Life Sciences and Google Health Divisions of Alphabet

For more information visit: http://tinyurl.com/SDDS2021.

For sponsorship and press inquiries, contact preston@stanford.edu.

SDDS 2021 is sponsored in part by: Alexandria Ventures, Cytokinetics, Khloris Biosciences, Merck, OptinaDX, REGENXBIO Inc., Stanford Cancer Institute, Stanford Cardiovascular Institute, Santen, Novo Nordisk, Stanford Cardiovascular Health, Vala Sciences, Codex DNA, Servier BioInnovation, and 10X Genomics

Media Sponsors include: Biocom California, Keystone Symposia, and California Life Sciences