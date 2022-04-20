University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics, Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful, and Nobody Trashes Tennessee Team Up on Earth Day

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics, Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful and Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee public education campaign are teaming up on Friday, April 22 for an Earth Day Awareness Week cleanup of the shorelines along Nickajack Lake of the Tennessee River.

Held from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST, the cleanup includes coaches, student-athletes, and athletic department staff as they ride in Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful’s 26-foot workboat cleaning up shorelines and coves.

Besides the beautification of the lake and its shores, the event aims to help raise awareness of Tennessee’s litter problem. "There is a strong correlation between roadside litter and water quality. What starts as litter on land, can make its way into our waterways,” said Denise Baker, TDOT Transportation Program supervisor. “On this Earth Day, TDOT and Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful are thrilled to be joining UT Chattanooga coaches, staff, and student-athletes as they help tackle the state’s litter problem by participating in a cleanup. These volunteers join thousands of others that are committed to keeping our state clean, safe, and beautiful by participating in cleanup events throughout the spring season.”

Throughout the spring, Nobody Trashes Tennessee is partnering with organizations like UT Chattanooga Athletics on cleanup events across the state. Learn more about the state’s litter reduction and education efforts and how to join the movement to end littering at NobodyTrashesTennessee.com. Two ways to get involved include the Adopt-A-Highway Program and reporting littering incidents through the Tennessee Litter Hotline (1-877-8LITTER). Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter , and follow on TikTok.

DATE + TIME

Friday, April 22, 2022

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST

LOCATION

Nickajack Lake

Marion County Park

9696 US-41, Jasper, TN 37347

WHO

25 volunteer athletes and partner organization volunteers

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Tennessee Department of Transportation's (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee

Athletics Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful

