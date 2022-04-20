KBC Tools & Machinery announces its Spring Sales Flyer of Industrial MRO supplies now through June 30, 2022
KBC helps industry push budgets for tooling, accessories, and machinery go further with savings from 5% up to 50% on thousands of the products on sale.
Saving tips for MRO supplies: 1. Buy in bulk on sale. 2. Choose KBC Brand. House brands aren't just for saltines. 3. Look through KBC's flyer for ways to save time, not just money.”STERLING HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN, USA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manufacturers and MRO professionals save on MRO and machining needs with KBC Tools & Machinery’s online Spring Sales Flyer! From April 1 through June 30, 2022 KBC helps tooling, accessories, and machinery budgets go further with its online only flyer featuring savings from 5% up to 50% on thousands of the products used in industry every day.
— Paula Bass, President KBC Tools & Machinery
Check out KBC Tools & Machinery’s new online only flyer highlighting top sellers, special buys, end of lines, and new product introductions from their 12 industrial categories: cutting tools, indexable tooling, fluids, work holding, abrasives, measuring & inspection equipment, toolroom accessories, hand tools, shop supplies, power & air tools, machinery, and clearance/end of lines.
New items include: Evolution 15” Metal Cutting Chop Shaw with 14” blade, Evolution Magnetic Drill Systems with 1-1/8” or 1-5/8” capacity, E-Z Coil Thread Repair Kits (complete with: inserts, drill, install tool, and tang break for 4-40 to 3/8-24 threads), Viking Drill & Tool’s Vortex Point 29 piece Mechanics Length Drill Set that cut up to 45% faster with its multi stepped tips, (use with sheet metal, hardened metals, cast iron, brass, plastic, mild steel, and copper), Dormer DIN ANSI Blue Shark Spiral Pointed taps with Super B coating allow for quick identification of the right tap for the job, Kurt Mfg. DX6 Crossover Vise has a max jaw opening of 9.08” with a jaw width of 6” and if you buy multiples they are bed height b=matched to size to gang mount, Korloy SPBA-S cut-off blades with SP inserts, KBC shock proof dial calipers with IP54 large electronic display in in inch, metric, and fractional measurements, Mitutoyo calipers with Quadri 4 way measurings: outside, inside, step, and depth, Vertex simple indexing spaces with 3 jaws in 6” or 8” chucks have 24 position master plate and 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, and 12 masking plates, and many more!
Whether one is doing maintenance and repair work on a production line, creating fixtures for building airplane wings, making molds for automotive components, setting up a machine shop for high school or university students, creating valves for pumps for food, liquids, and batteries, creating custom components as a job shop, building a custom motorcycle from scratch, etc. we have what industry needs to get the job done.
Here is the link to KBC’s Spring Sales Flyers:
Canada : https://www.kbctools.ca/customer/docs/SKUDocs/cApr2022_SaleFlyer.pdf
USA: https://www.kbctools.com/customer/docs/SKUDocs/Apr2022_SaleFlyer.pdf
Happy tooling!
About Us: KBC Tools & Machinery has been providing the metalworking industry with the best tools at the best prices since 1965: cutting tools, indexable tooling, fluids, work holding, abrasives, measuring & inspection equipment, toolroom accessories, hand tools, shop supplies, power & air tools, and machinery. KBC is proud to be certified as a WBE company in Canada and a WBENC company in The USA. KBC is one of the leading metal cutting tool and machinery catalogue houses in North America with 3 locations complete with showroom in Canada: Mississauga, ON; Oldcastle, ON; and Delta, BC; and 4 locations in The U.S.A.: Sterling Heights, MI; Sterling Heights, MI Machinery Showroom; Elk Grove Village, IL; and Fullerton, CA; KBC Tools & Machinery – www.kbctools.com - All Metal…All The Time!
