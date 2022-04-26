The Survey is Open to Recognize the 2022 Best Veteran's Business Enterprises of the Year
The National Veteran-Owned Business Association opens its annual survey honoring the best U.S. veteran-owned businesses.
The military teaches leadership, teamwork, integrity, resolve and ingenuity. These intangibles are also the most important ingredients for success in running a business.”PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) is proud to launch the 2022 Veteran’s Business Enterprises® of the Year award survey. Participating in this survey pays tribute to America's veteran business owners and drives awareness of the quality work they do everyday in our communities. Now in its 15th year, this prestigious honor is bestowed annually to an elite selection of America’s veteran business owners working as supplier partners to NaVOBA’s Corporate Allies.
The companies that earn 2022 Veteran’s Business Enterprises® of the Year distinction will be featured in the Fall issue of Veteran’s Enterprise, NaVOBA’s official national quarterly report.
The Veteran’s Business Enterprises® of the Year demonstrate the finest attributes crucial in leading a flourishing business; sustained business growth and success; and an extensive aspiration to cultivate veteran entrepreneurship.
To be eligible to receive the award, the nominee firm must be a NaVOBA-Certified Veterans or Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprise® (VBE/SDVBE). Veteran’s Business Enterprises® of the Year candidates are strongly encouraged to nominate themselves or another veteran-owned business for the award.
Visit www.navoba.org/VBEOY22 to participate and nominate your choice!
There is no cost to apply. To learn more about NaVOBA’s Certified Veterans or Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprise® (VBE/SDVBE) programs please visit our certification page at www.navoba.org/certification.
About The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)
NaVOBA is a member of the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC) and provides a direct link for contracting between corporate America and Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (VBE) and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (SDVBE). NaVOBA’s mission is to create corporate contracting opportunities for America’s Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. For more information visit us on the web at http://www.navoba.org or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navoba and on Twitter @navoba.
