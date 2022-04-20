Smith Selects Last Meal
NASHVILLE – Death row inmate Oscar Smith has selected a double bacon cheeseburger, deep dish apple pie, and vanilla bean ice cream for his last meal. This meal will be provided to Mr. Smith tomorrow.
