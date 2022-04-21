The Parker Avery Group Expands Firm’s Executive Team
Retail and CPG industry sales and services leader joins consulting firm’s executive team
My deepest gratification comes from becoming an advocate and trusted advisor to our clients.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Parker Avery Group continues its robust growth trajectory by adding industry veteran Steve Gordon to the firm’s executive team. Steve is an accomplished consultative sales driver, professional services leader, and client relationship executive. His notable expertise in helping organizations solve high-value business problems spans business transformation and advanced analytics across a variety of retail and consumer brand functional areas.
— Steve Gordon
In his role as Chief Customer Officer, Steve will work with Parker Avery’s leadership and consulting team to grow Parker Avery’s already impressive client base, nurture retail and CPG industry relationships, and augment the client experience.
“Along with several members of our analytics team, I have personally worked with Steve for many years,” said Sam Iosevich, Parker Avery’s Chief Analytics Officer and Managing Partner. “We are excited to be reunited and have him join forces with Parker Avery’s strong business process and change management consulting services to deliver even better solutions for our clients.”
Prior to joining The Parker Avery Group, Steve’s tenure in the industry spanned major software companies such as Zebra / Antuit, SAS, and MarketMax, Inc. where he focused solely on retail and CPG clients. He also worked in trade management and sales at Ocean Spray Cranberries for nearly a decade, collaborating with grocers throughout the US.
“I have always been passionate about helping retail and CPG organizations identify and solve strategic business problems,” said Steve. “While I get enormous satisfaction in collaborating with my team and our clients, mapping out solutions, and rolling up our sleeves to deliver exceptional value, my deepest gratification comes from becoming an advocate and trusted advisor to our clients.”
Sam agreed, “Steve’s ability to help clients achieve value is extraordinary but most important is his drive to see an initiative through to success.”
Steve holds dual undergraduate degrees in economics and business from Gordon College Wenham, MA and a Master of Science, in Business Management from Lesley University in Cambridge, MA. He lives in New Hampshire with his family.
