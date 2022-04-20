Submit Release
Try your luck at Laramie Plains Lakes

Laramie -

The Game and Fish Department encourages anglers to try their luck at the ever-popular Laramie Plains lakes this spring.

Bank fishing for Rainbow Trout at Leazenby Lake has produced some “monster” fish for anglers this spring. Meeboer Lake has more trout exceeding 20 inches than previous years. In addition, anglers can expect trout  22 inches and greater in Alsop Lake and Twin Buttes Reservoir. Laramie Region fisheries biologists will sample trout populations at Lake Hattie later this spring.

Fish populations at Gelatt Lake were decimated by warm water temperatures and low oxygen levels in 2021, but the lake has since been restocked. While some larger trout did survive the warm water temperatures, anglers should expect smaller than average fish  for the 2022 fishing season.

Diamond Lake continues to offer excellent fishing, with anglers having success from the bank in spring, and faring better from boats during summer months. If you’re heading to Wheatland Reservoir #3, trout abundance improved last year, and anglers should expect Rainbow Trout averaging around 22 inches in length this year.  

- WGFD -

 

