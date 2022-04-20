Springfree Trampoline Celebrates Earth Day Through Contribution to World Wildlife Fund

Global Trampoline Brand Recognizes the Importance of Earth Day and the Role that the Outdoors Plays in Family Relationships

PLANO, TEXAS, USA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Springfree Trampoline is releasing a limited-edition trampoline in honor of Earth Day, available online on April 19 to celebrate the value of outdoor time with family, while supplies last. There is a limited quantity of the special edition trampolines, and for every one sold, $50 will be donated to the World Wildlife Fund (WFF) which seeks to help people and nature thrive together.

Founded in 2002, Springfree Trampoline is America’s safest trampoline, designed to help families enjoy the outdoors. Springfree Trampoline removes dangerous springs, the number one cause of trampoline injuries, and eliminates hard surfaces from the jumping area. They continue to be the only trampoline provider that exceeds all US safety standards in addition to offering a unique 10-year warranty for their durable and long-lasting product. Ultimately, Springfree Trampoline believes quality time outdoors is crucial for families everywhere and strives to create a memorable environment in every backyard.

WWF dreams of a future where people live in harmony with nature. Springfree is passionate about this vision and is ready to support the WWF in its endeavors of protecting the places in which we live. Springfree Trampoline will be donating $50 to the WWF for every Earth Day Trampoline sold in hopes of cultivating memorable outdoor time for families.

“We are proud to partner with WWF to present our Earth Day Trampoline in support of their powerful impact to conserve nature,” said Amy McIntee, VP of Sales, North America. “We would love to bring more bounce to backyards across America and help foster family memories in the great outdoors through our safe, quality trampolines.”

The limited-edition Earth Day trampoline features a custom blue and green color palette, as well as a special Earth Day tag. This limited-run special edition trampoline is the second of its kind. Springfree created the Susan G. Koman limited-edition pink trampoline in October 2021. Springfree also partners with other non-profit organizations throughout the year such as Make A Wish and WFAA’s Santa’s Helpers.

For more information about Springfree Trampoline, visit www.springfreetrampoline.com or call 1-877-JUMP-SAFE. If you are interested in learning more about WFF, visit www.worldwildlife.org.

About Springfree Trampoline™:

Springfree Trampoline is the world’s safest, highest quality, and longest-lasting trampoline. Redefining backyard play and helping families go outside and be active through innovation rooted in safety and quality, Springfree Trampoline’s patented safety design is the only trampoline on the market that eliminates 90% of all product-related trampoline injuries. Springfree Trampoline is available in Springfree Retail stores and via select retailers and e-tailers across the United States. To learn more about Springfree Trampoline, find a store near you or to purchase online, go to www.springfreetrampoline.com or call 1-877-JUMP-SAFE. ‘Like’ us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.