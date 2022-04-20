COMMISSION ACCEPTING BIDS THROUGH MAY 2 FOR RENEWABLE ENERGY GENERATION PROJECTS FOR NORTHERN MAINE RENEWABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

April 20, 2022

Hallowell, Maine - The Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) is accepting bids for renewable energy generation projects in Phase 2 of the Northern Maine Renewable Energy Development Program through May 2, 2022. In November 2021, the Commission issued an RFP for transmission and generation projects. The Commission is currently evaluating bids for transmission line projects previously submitted in Phase 1 of the Program.

During its 2021 session, the Legislature enacted an Act To Require Prompt and Effective Use of the Renewable Energy Resources of Northern Maine, P.L. 2021, Chapter 380 (Act). The stated purpose of the Act is to "remove obstacles to the use of and to promote development of the substantial renewable energy resources in northern Maine," which is defined in the Act as Aroostook County and any other area of the State in which the retail market is administered by the independent system administrator for northern Maine.

The Commission will make a decision on approving a contract or contracts for both phases of the procurement by November 1, 2022. If no proposals meet the requirements of the Act, the Commission may reject all proposals and open a new competitive bidding process.

Additional information about this RFP, including a copy of the Act, and required forms and instructions for submitting bids are available on the RFP Website at: https://www.maine.gov/mpuc/regulated-utilities/electricity/rfp-awarded-contracts/northernmainerfp

CONTACT: Susan Faloon, Media Liaison CELL: 207-557-3704 EMAIL: susan.faloon@maine.gov