QualiTech Environmental Reports Strong Results and Impact in Early 2022
Oil spill response and prevention industry leader shares initiatives and successes
As we reflect on this year, it’s exciting to truly see that we are making a difference in our industry.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QualiTech Environmental, the worldwide industry leader in providing equipment and services for oil spill response and prevention, is excited to announce the successes of its projects, business and partners so far in 2022.
— QualiTech Environmental Operations Manager Josh Clifford
With many repercussions of the pandemic still looming, QualiTech Environmental has continued to lead the industry and attend a calendar full of major industry events.
“As we reflect on this year, it’s exciting to truly see that we are making a difference in our industry,” QualiTech Environmental Operations Manager Josh Clifford said. “I can’t wait to see the impact we will make as our team continues to expand our services worldwide.”
Notable successes from QualiTech Environmental in 2022 include:
- Completed emergency response and salvage pollution response for MV Golden Ray, the largest wreck removal in U.S. history located in St. Simons Sound, Ga.
- Opened the QualiTech Ambiental LATAM office in Lima, Peru to provide equipment and services throughout the Latin American region.
- Relaunched the Sea Sentry Oil Containment Boom.
- Attended the Clean Waterways Conference in April in Pittsburgh.
- Hosted a response symposium in Lima, Peru.
- Accepted a developmental purchase order from SpaceX and began development of a new system for their use.
- Co-hosted Guyana political and economic leaders in Atlanta, Ga. to discuss Guyana’s emergency response.
- Met with Caring For Others to implement worldwide distributions and humanitarian efforts in the wake of disaster.
“We look forward to updating the industry on all of our exciting work over the first quarter and throughout the rest of the year,” Clifford said.
QualiTech Environmental will be attending the following events in 2022:
- Spill Control Association of America Annual Meeting and Technology Demonstration in Savannah, Ga. - April 27-28
- Interspill Conference and Exhibition in Rai, Amsterdam - June 21-23
- Clean Pacific Conference in Renton, Wash. - Aug. 23-24
- Clean Gulf Conference in New Orleans, La. - Nov. 8-10
The organization partners with a number of the leading equipment and service providers to deliver top-in-class, turnkey solutions to the response industry.
QualiTech Environmental provides consulting, training, equipment and support to combat and remediate oil spills. The organization partners with a number of the leading equipment and service providers to deliver top-in-class, end-to-end solutions to the response industry.
For more information about QualiTech Environmental, please visit www.qualitechco.com/env/.
Caroline Seeman
Rhythm Communications
+1 770-570-2571
cseeman@rhythmcommunications