Darby Congratulates Angelo State University on Partnership with the Tx. Dept. of Information Resources for Pilot Regional Security Operations Center

by: Rep. Darby, Drew

04/20/2022

AUSTIN, TEXAS - Representative Drew Darby (San Angelo) congratulated Angelo State University (ASU) for being selected by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) as a university partner to operate the pilot Regional Security Operations Center (RSOC). The RSOC at ASU will help strengthen cybersecurity protections for Texas local governments and provide students with technology training.

"DIR chose a fantastic partner in ASU for its pilot RSOC project, which will bring tremendous benefits to economic regions across Texas," said Representative Drew Darby. "With this collaboration, ASU will play a vital role in advancing network infrastructure security across our state at a time when new technology and a trained workforce are more critical than ever to thwarting cyber attacks. I am grateful for the leadership at ASU, and in particular President Ronnie Hawkins, Jr., for bringing awareness to cybersecurity issues and leading our state in the development and deployment of important capabilities," Representative Drew Darby said.

Senate Bill 475, passed in the 87th Legislative Session, created the RSOC to provide “boots on the ground” support close to local governments that need assistance with major cybersecurity incidents. The RSOC will also offer security services that local governments can utilize and give university students hands-on experience to strengthen the cybersecurity workforce of tomorrow. The RSOC may also provide real-time network security monitoring; network security alerts; incident response; and cybersecurity educational services. Eligible customers include counties, local governments, school districts, water districts, hospital districts, and regional state agency offices.

Representative Darby serves House District 72, which includes Coke, Concho, Glasscock, Howard, Irion, Reagan, Runnels, Sterling, and Tom Green counties.

