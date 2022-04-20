Free Webinar on Professional Privilege Tax April 26

NASHVILLE - Join the Department of Revenue on April 26 at 9 am Central time for a free webinar on the professional privilege tax.

Participants will learn which professions are subject to this annual tax, which professions are exempt, and how to submit payments for the tax.

Register for the April 26 webinar here. More information about the new business webinar is on our website here.

