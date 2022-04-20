Feeding Pets of the Homeless Embraces Cryptocurrency Donations
Expands Donation Options for Current and New Donors
We are currently experiencing over 170 active emergency cases each week. We hope that adding the option to donate cryptocurrency will open the organization to a new group of donors.”CARSON CITY, NEVADA, USA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feeding Pets of the Homeless, the first and leading national animal organization focused solely on feeding and providing emergency veterinary care to pets of people experiencing homelessness, has added the option to donate to the organization with Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies. The fundraising option is powered by the #1 cryptocurrency fundraising platform The Giving Block. Introducing the ability to donate with cryptocurrency expands options for donors.
More than 580,000 Americans experienced homelessness on a single night in 2020, as many as up to 25 percent of which have dogs, cats or both. The need for pet food and veterinary care is a continued concern for the homeless and the pets that rely on them. As an outreach to those experiencing homeless who own pets, donations are utilized to provide veterinary care at free wellness clinics and emergency veterinary care across the country. In 2021, Feeding Pets of the Homeless spent more than $545,000 on emergency veterinary care, compared to $321,500 spent on care in 2020.
“We are currently experiencing over 170 active emergency cases each week,” said Feeding Pets of the Homeless Founder and President, Genevieve Frederick. “We hope that adding the option to donate cryptocurrency will open the organization to a new group of donors.”
Feeding Pets of the Homeless has a critical need for donations to ensure the organization can continue providing food and care to pets in need. Pet Food Providers across the country have reached out to Feeding Pets of the Homeless because their supplies for pet food are low or out.
“We never want to turn away hungry pets or pets in pain, but we need to ensure we still have the funds to support our national efforts,” Frederick said.
Feeding Pets of the Homeless joins a recent wave of nonprofit organizations that have turned to cryptocurrency donations to support their goals. The Giving Block supports over 70 cryptocurrencies for donors to choose from to donate to nonprofits.
All cryptocurrency donations made to Feeding Pets of the Homeless will be turned into dollars immediately on The Giving Block platform. These funds will be used to aid companion pets belonging to people experiencing homelessness across the United States and Canada.
Feeding Pets of the Homeless is a national organization and 501(c)(3) that survives off individual and corporate donations. To learn more about Feeding Pets of the Homeless and donating crypto visit www.petsofthehomeless.org/donate-crypto.
About Feeding Pets of the Homeless:
Feeding Pets of the Homeless believes in the healing power of companion pets and of the human-animal bond, which is very important in the lives of many homeless. They find solace, protection and companionship through their pets. They care for their pets on limited resources so they themselves have less. The task, nationwide, is to feed and provide basic emergency veterinary care to their pets and thus relieve the anguish and anxiety of the homeless who cannot provide for their pets. For more information, please visit www.petsofthehomeless.org.
