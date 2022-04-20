Pavement Safety Marking Installation Underway in District 11

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the on-going commitment to improve traffic safety and installation of new pavement markings in District 11 is underway.

New pavement markings are being installed to warn motorists of curves, non-signalized intersections, stop bars, slow down areas as part of the continued effort to implement low-cost safety improvements, cautioning motorists in the southwestern region of Pennsylvania. Single-lane restrictions will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through late May in various locations in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties including the following roadways:

Route 8 (Allegheny River Boulevard) in the City of Pittsburgh;

Route 19 (Marshall Avenue) in the City of Pittsburgh;

Route 48 (Scenery Drive/Walnut Street/Jacks Run Road/Mosside Boulevard) in Elizabeth, McKeesport, North Versailles townships and the Municipality of Monroeville;

Route 50 (Millers Run Road/Washington Pike) in South Fayette and Collier townships;

Route 51 (Hayden Boulevard/State Avenue) in Forward Township and Coraopolis Borough

Route 60 (Crafton Blvd/Main Street) in the City of Pittsburgh;

Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard) in Leetsdale Borough;

Route 88 (Library Road) in Castle Shannon Borough, the Municipality of Bethel Park and South Park Township;

Route 121 (Greentree Road) in Greentree Borough;

Route 130 (Beula Road/Brown Avenue) in Wilkins Township;

Route 136 (Rainbow Run Road/Monongahela Road/West Newton Road) in Forward Township;

Route 148 (Walnut Street) in the City of McKeesport;

Route 400 (Frankstown Road/Saltsburg Road) in Penn Hills and Plum boroughs;

Route 837 (State Street/ Dravosburg Road) in West Mifflin Borough;

Route 885 (Lebanon Church Road) in West Mifflin Borough;

Route 910 (Wexford Bayne Road/Salem Hollow Road/Gibsonia Road/Indianola Road) in Pine and Indiana townships;

Please use caution when traveling in these areas. Additional updates will be provided as the schedule is updated through the course of the project.

The implementation of cost-effective safety improvements is a supporting component in PennDOT's highway safety vision. PennDOT District 11 will invest nearly $900,000 in low-cost safety improvements to enhance motorist safety in 2022.

Additional low-cost safety improvements include the installation of cable median barriers, removal of vegetation for better sight lines, pedestrian channelizing devices and center and rumble strips.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

