I-80 Bridge Work to Start Soon in Clinton County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that bridge work will start soon on a section of I-80 in Clinton County. Beginning Monday, April 25, Interstate 80 will be restricted to one lane each direction in the Loganton area, a bridge repair work gets underway.

On I-80 eastbound, the left/passing lane will be closed from mile-marker 185 to mile-marker 186, with a 15-foot width restriction in place.

On I-80 westbound, the left/passing lane will be closed from mile-marker 186 to mile-marker 185, with a 15-foot width restriction in place.

These restrictions are necessary so that bridge deck repairs and roadway approach repairs can be made. PennDOT expects the left-lane work to last about two months. Closures will then switch to the right/travel lane in the area, with overall completion expected in late summer.

As part of the contract, work will also take place on bridges in Centre County and Clearfield County. Clearwater Construction, Inc. of Mercer, PA is the contractor for this $2.3 million job across the three counties.

PennDOT reminds motorists to use caution in construction zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.                                                                                                                

 Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.  Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.                                                                                                

MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423

# # #

 

