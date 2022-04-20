I-80 Bridge Work to Start Soon in Clinton County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that bridge work will start soon on a section of I-80 in Clinton County. Beginning Monday, April 25, Interstate 80 will be restricted to one lane each direction in the Loganton area, a bridge repair work gets underway.

On I-80 eastbound, the left/passing lane will be closed from mile-marker 185 to mile-marker 186, with a 15-foot width restriction in place.

On I-80 westbound, the left/passing lane will be closed from mile-marker 186 to mile-marker 185, with a 15-foot width restriction in place.

These restrictions are necessary so that bridge deck repairs and roadway approach repairs can be made. PennDOT expects the left-lane work to last about two months. Closures will then switch to the right/travel lane in the area, with overall completion expected in late summer.

As part of the contract, work will also take place on bridges in Centre County and Clearfield County. Clearwater Construction, Inc. of Mercer, PA is the contractor for this $2.3 million job across the three counties.

PennDOT reminds motorists to use caution in construction zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423

