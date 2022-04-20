Michelman to Spotlight Fiber-Polymer Interface Adhesion Expertise at JEC 2022

Michelman at JEC World 2022

Michelman will spotlight its fiber-polymer interface expertise at JEC World 2022, which takes place May 3-5, 2022.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelman will spotlight its fiber-polymer interface expertise at JEC World 2022, which takes place May 3-5, 2022. With a focus on its Hydrosize® brand fiber sizing, Michelman will demonstrate why it is the foremost interface expert in the composites industry.

Hydrosize is a versatile line of fiber sizing that allows customers to tailor the surface chemistry of reinforcement fibers to the chemistry of the matrix resin, thereby optimizing the interface adhesion between the polymers and fibers. This improved interface adhesion helps fiber producers and composite manufacturers produce stronger, lighter, and more durable composite parts.

According to Mr. Steve Bassetti, Michelman’s Director, Global Marketing for the company’s Fibers & Composites business group, “While fiber sizing accounts for a small percent of the finished product, it has a significant impact on the final properties of composite parts. Optimizing fiber polymer interfacial adhesion with Hydrosize® enhances the performance of numerous mechanical and chemical properties, including thermal and hydrolytic stability, corrosion resistance, heat and oil resistance, impact strength, tensile and flexural strengths, compressive strength, fatigue performance, and electrical conductivity. It is a critical component that enables the production of high-quality, high-performance composites.”

Michelman offers a selection of sizing solutions optimized for a broad range of thermoplastic and thermoset resins, including high-temperature matrices. The company’s fiber sizing is applied during the manufacturing process of chopped or continuous strand fiberglass, carbon fiber, natural fibers, and fillers, or post-applied when making non-wovens and composite pre-pregs.

Mr. Bassetti further commented, “Michelman is the foremost interface expert in the composites industry today. We study and understand market trends and deliver customized solutions for customers that create true value. Each day, we demonstrate our expertise with a broad range of innovative products, services, strategic collaborations, and continued investments in the technology. We look forward to demonstrating them at JEC World 2022.”

Michelman will exhibit in Hall #5, Booth G 73, at the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. The company’s surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is well known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, and digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.

