New You! Who Knew? Reedsy Discovery Book Review Amazes

“Like the author said I've also read books on motivation and self-development, some were good, and some were not, and I can say this is one of the good ones.

I was one of those who have too much focus on their vision and goals and thus are missing out on life and its unexpected joys but in my twenties not reaching the goals I'd set made me one of those who didn’t have any vision or goals and just go with the flow. And I believe reading this book gave me the push that I needed.

The book takes us through discovering and establishing the right values (the author has also listed numerous core values for you), feedback, awareness, learning, intent, passion, setbacks, vision, change, creating plans and setting goals, doing, failure and perception, reinforcing and balancing changes, perfectionism, belief, self-kindness, common humanity, mindlessness, balance, Et cetera.

As a person who suffers mentally and physically every day, I used to rely on a lot of self-help books, I could clearly say this is one of the best- and well-defined self-help books I've ever read. Setting up or creating plans has been easy for me, it's the doing part where I'd give up. And the chapter "doing" was so informative and I'll try to pass my goals in the book's direction. Each chapter helps you focus on building a new you, a new me. The book consists of 60000 words, around 250 pages, and it would take you some time to read and process the book. But I can assure you that it's worth it. I would totally recommend it to everyone who needs guidance, who needs a change.”

About David Edwards

He worked in health care for 35 years. He took what he learned as a CFO, COO, and CEO and built on it as he researched how to correct what is wrong with healthcare in America. His epiphany, consistent with his career, enduring principles, and the latest in behavioral science led to the 10 principles of individual motivation contained in “New You! Who knew?”. On these principles, applicable to all domains of life, individuals build lives of accomplishment, connection, and balance.

About Reedsy Discovery

The best books go undiscovered. Reedsy Discovery is a movement of publishing industry book nerds that shine a light on the best independently published books.

