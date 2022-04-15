New You! Who Knew? Wins Literary Titans Gold Award April 2022

New You! Who Knew? Cover Literary Titans Gold Award Winner

New You- Who Knew, by David R Edwards, is a powerful self-help book that will inspire anyone who believes life can be better than the status quo.

My core purpose in writing the book is to help people. To get this award is a delicious icing on the cake.” — David R. Edwards

LIBERTY LAKE, WASHINGTON, USA, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David R. Edwards, “New You! Who Knew?” was selected by Literary Titans as one of only two Non-Fiction Gold Award Winners in April 2022.

From the announcement, “The Literary Titan Book Awards are awarded to books that have astounded and amazed us with unique writing styles, vivid worlds, complex characters, and original ideas. These books deserve extraordinary praise, and we are proud to acknowledge the hard work, dedication, and imagination of these talented authors.”

David Edwards said, “My core purpose in writing the book is to help people. To get this award is a delicious icing on the cake. As much as I enjoy getting the award, a recent review from a reader is even more touching. Here is a portion of it so you will understand what I mean. “After a really tough few years, with the pandemic, work and personal ups and downs, this book was just what I needed to read. It has given me an impetus to take stock and re-evaluate, lifting me up from some of the routines and ruts I had fallen into that were not the best for my mental health and well-being… I would highly recommend this book. You don't have to be looking for major change to find it useful, because the work you can do using this book provides you with so many tools wherever you are on a journey of being your best self and it is a book that I am going to constantly return to.”

About David Edwards

David worked in health care for 35 years. He took what he learned as a CFO, COO, and CEO and built on it as he researched how to correct what is wrong with healthcare in American. His epiphany, consistent with his career, enduring principles, and the latest in behavioral science led to the 10 principles of individual motivation contained in "New You! Who Knew?". On these principles, applicable to all domains of life, individuals build lives of accomplishment, connection, and balance.

About Literary Titan

We are an organization of professional editors, writers, and professors that have a passion for the written word. We review fiction and non-fiction books in many different genres, as well as conduct author interviews, and recognize talented authors with our Literary Book Award.

For more information, please go to www.davidredwards.com

Visit David on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn