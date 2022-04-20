Submit Release
News Search

There were 724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,204 in the last 365 days.

Senator Luetkemeyer’s Property Tax Assessment Cap Resolution Moves to House

JEFFERSON CITY — Legislation sponsored by State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, that will place authority to cap property assessment increases before voters has cleared the Senate and now moves to the House of Representatives. Pending ballot approval, Senate Joint Resolution 39 would amend the Missouri Constitution to allow limits on the growth of property assessments. The resolution is a companion measure to legislation Sen. Luetkemeyer introduced that would limit property assessments increases to 10% in any two-year period.

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer’s legislation capping increases in property assessments has advanced to the House of Representatives.

“I vowed to rein in runaway property assessments after some of my constituents saw their property taxes rise dramatically in 2020,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “This legislation will allow voters to take a stand against excessive property assessment increases and allow the Legislature to set reasonable limits.”

Senator Luetkemeyer’s legislation capping assessment increases has been added to a Senate bill that has received initial approval and awaits one final vote before moving to the House of Representatives. The constitutional change requires voter approval to become effective.

For more information about Sen. Luetkemeyer, visit www.senate.mo.gov/mem34.

You just read:

Senator Luetkemeyer’s Property Tax Assessment Cap Resolution Moves to House

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.