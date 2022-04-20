Senator Luetkemeyer’s Property Tax Assessment Cap Resolution Moves to House

JEFFERSON CITY — Legislation sponsored by State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, that will place authority to cap property assessment increases before voters has cleared the Senate and now moves to the House of Representatives. Pending ballot approval, Senate Joint Resolution 39 would amend the Missouri Constitution to allow limits on the growth of property assessments. The resolution is a companion measure to legislation Sen. Luetkemeyer introduced that would limit property assessments increases to 10% in any two-year period.

“I vowed to rein in runaway property assessments after some of my constituents saw their property taxes rise dramatically in 2020,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “This legislation will allow voters to take a stand against excessive property assessment increases and allow the Legislature to set reasonable limits.”

Senator Luetkemeyer’s legislation capping assessment increases has been added to a Senate bill that has received initial approval and awaits one final vote before moving to the House of Representatives. The constitutional change requires voter approval to become effective.

