UND celebrates Helen Hamilton Day

 

On April 8, the Law Women's Caucus welcomed judges, attorneys and others to the UND School of Law for the annual Helen Hamilton Day conference. Pictured are the LWC outgoing and incoming executive boards.

The theme of the event was that women belong in all places where decision are being made. 

 

Justice Lisa Fair McEvers, East Central Judicial District Judge Stephannie N. Stiel and Judge Shon Hastings. the chief judge of the United States Bankruptcy Court, District of North Dakota, participated in a panel entitled A Seat at the Bench.

Other panels included A Seat in the Board Room and A Seat in the STEM Fields.  Attorney panelist participants included Cathrine Grimsrud, Casey Furey, Angie Lord, Rujeko Muza and Meghan Compton. 

Haley Finch, left, a 2023 J.D. Candidate at the School of Law, was the coordinator of the event and Priscila Ulloa is the outgoing LWC President. 

