Record Number of Visitors to the Highway Hotline

CANADA, April 20 - Released on April 20, 2022

It's been a record-breaking year for the Highway Hotline.

The Hotline received nearly 13 million hits over the past year. That's more than double the number of hits it receives in a typical year.

"The Highway Hotline provides critical information in real time about road conditions," Highways Minister Fred Bradshaw said. "It gives drivers the information they need to make safe choices about highway travel in Saskatchewan."

The Highway Hotline is an interactive map that gives drivers timely information about road conditions. It advises when travel is not recommended and when roads are closed. There were several large weather events over the past winter which resulted in a large numbers of road closures.

When bad weather hits, Hotline staff work around the clock to ensure the information drivers receive is accurate and up to date. So far this April, the Hotline has had approximately 1,200,000 page views with the majority (935,000) of the hits during the storm last week.

The Hotline also provides valuable information on seasonal weights to the trucking industry. During winter, truckers can carry additional weight without damaging roads that are frozen. In the spring, weights are reduced to protect our highway network.

"I'd like to thank the dedicated staff at the Highway Hotline for providing this vital service to the people of Saskatchewan," Bradshaw said. "Many people rely on this service to help them make their travel decisions. I would also like to take the opportunity to thank the many snowplow operators, who worked tirelessly through this difficult winter season.”

The Hotline has links to 40 stationary cameras across our entire transportation network, giving travelers a chance to see the weather conditions for themselves.

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $11.5 billion in highways infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 18,400 km of Saskatchewan highways.

The government encourages the continued use of the highway hotline throughout the year. For more information, please visit saskatchewan.ca/HighwayHotline.

