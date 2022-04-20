New Reverse Mortgage Marketing List Targets Top Reverse Mortgage Prospects

Dataman Group Direct Reverse Mortgage Prospects

Dataman Group's new Reverse Mortgage Marketing List lets mortgage brokers target top reverse mortgage prospects

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DATAMAN GROUP DIRECT, who has been providing direct mail, telemarketing & email lists to marketers for over 36 years, is proud to introduce a suite of Reverse Mortgage Marketing Lists that enables advertisers to target reverse mortgage prospects.

Reverse Mortgages have increased in popularity in the past months due to several trends in the mortgage industry. These include increased credibility of reverse mortgages as a viable financial planning tool; the news for older homeowners to supplement social security and boost cash flow; heightened marketing of reverse mortgage products, which means more visibility for the product plus the fact that mortgage brokers have run out of refinances.

There are millions of potential reverse mortgage customers. According the National Mortgage Lenders Association, Homeowners age 62 and older have over $7.14 trillion in home equity.

Dataman Group’s new Reverse Mortgage Marketing Lists let marketers target reverse mortgage prospects by selecting key elements including age, estimated home value and equity in home. Telephone numbers and email addresses are available for a portion of the file. This allows marketers to reach out to prospects via multiple marketing channels.

“This is an excellent list for direct mail marketing, telemarketing, email marketing and digital advertising” said Dataman Group President Dale Filhaber. “Our customers expect us to not only provide them with the best targeted lists in the industry, but also with cutting edge marketing advice. Right now, this is a perfect list for marketers looking for new Reverse Mortgage business.”

Dataman Group Direct offers mortgage brokers and advertisers a complete suite of Mortgage Lists.

For more information on about Dataman Group Direct, please visit: http://www.datamangroup.com/ or call (800) 771-3282. Please follow Dataman Group on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. If you are interested in more information, please email dale@datamangroup.com.