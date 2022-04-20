Submit Release
News Search

There were 821 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,375 in the last 365 days.

New Reverse Mortgage Marketing List Targets Top Reverse Mortgage Prospects

dataman-group-direct

Dataman Group Direct

Reverse Mortgage Marketing List

Reverse Mortgage Prospects

Dataman Group's new Reverse Mortgage Marketing List lets mortgage brokers target top reverse mortgage prospects

This is an excellent list for direct mail marketing, telemarketing, email marketing and digital advertising. Our customers expect us to provide them with the best targeted lists in the industry.”
— Dale "Data Dale" Filhaber

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DATAMAN GROUP DIRECT, who has been providing direct mail, telemarketing & email lists to marketers for over 36 years, is proud to introduce a suite of Reverse Mortgage Marketing Lists that enables advertisers to target reverse mortgage prospects.

Boca Raton, FL, April 19, 2022 – Dataman Group Directs’ new Reverse Mortgage Marketing List offers marketers and mortgage brokers the ability to target reverse mortgage prospects.

Reverse Mortgages have increased in popularity in the past months due to several trends in the mortgage industry. These include increased credibility of reverse mortgages as a viable financial planning tool; the news for older homeowners to supplement social security and boost cash flow; heightened marketing of reverse mortgage products, which means more visibility for the product plus the fact that mortgage brokers have run out of refinances.

There are millions of potential reverse mortgage customers. According the National Mortgage Lenders Association, Homeowners age 62 and older have over $7.14 trillion in home equity.

Dataman Group’s new Reverse Mortgage Marketing Lists let marketers target reverse mortgage prospects by selecting key elements including age, estimated home value and equity in home. Telephone numbers and email addresses are available for a portion of the file. This allows marketers to reach out to prospects via multiple marketing channels.

“This is an excellent list for direct mail marketing, telemarketing, email marketing and digital advertising” said Dataman Group President Dale Filhaber. “Our customers expect us to not only provide them with the best targeted lists in the industry, but also with cutting edge marketing advice. Right now, this is a perfect list for marketers looking for new Reverse Mortgage business.”

Dataman Group Direct offers mortgage brokers and advertisers a complete suite of Mortgage Lists.

For more information on about Dataman Group Direct, please visit: http://www.datamangroup.com/ or call (800) 771-3282. Please follow Dataman Group on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. If you are interested in more information, please email dale@datamangroup.com.

Dale Filhaber
Dataman Group Direct
+18007713282 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

New Reverse Mortgage Marketing List Targets Top Reverse Mortgage Prospects

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.