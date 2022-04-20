Teaching our Acadian and Francophone History

CANADA, April 20 - The legacy and traditions of the Acadians of Prince Edward Island will live forever in the pages of a new book, L'Acadie de l'Île-du-Prince-Édouard : 300 ans d'histoire. This new publication is being introduced into the French curriculum across the province.

L'Acadie de l'Île-du-Prince-Édouard : 300 ans d'histoire was co-authored by George Arsenault and Linda Lowther. It portrays 300 years of Acadian history, the evolution of the Island's Acadian and Francophone community and its contribution to the province and the country.

"Prince Edward Island has a deep and lasting history with the Acadian and Francophone community. We wanted to ensure that our students are learning that history, and how it has shaped the people we are today. George and Linda have done a fantastic job putting together a text that is both historically significant and beautiful to read. I hope it inspires and informs students for many years to come." - Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Natalie Jameson

"As an Acadian, I am pleased that the Government of Canada is supporting a project like this one that will mark 300 years of Acadia by showcasing the Acadian history of Prince Edward Island," said the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor. Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency. "I am proud that this work is being showcased to elementary and secondary school students across the province who will be able to better understand their origins and the important contribution of the Acadian and Francophone communities in their province. The development of educational resources in which Acadian and francophone youth can identify is of great importance to help them develop a sense of belonging to their community and build their identity. In this way, these young people will become active participants in the growth and vitality of French in Prince Edward Island."

L'Acadie de l'Île-du-Prince-Édouard : 300 ans d'histoire is made of up four chronological sections, spanning from 1720 to 2020. Each section includes a timeline as a chronological marker followed by historical documents (drawings, maps, manuscripts, photos, artifacts, etc.), and vignettes of approximately 600 words each. The book provides a dynamic look at the history of Acadie on Prince Edward Island, and is aimed primarily for school students from grade 5-12.

Curriculum resources to support teachers and students when using L'Acadie de l'Île-du-Prince-Édouard : 300 ans d'histoire are currently in development and will be made available for the upcoming school year.

An advisory committee, appointed by the French, Education Programs and Services of the Department of Education and Lifelong Learning, oversaw the publishing project. Funding for the project was made possible through contributions of both the Federal and Provincial governments.

