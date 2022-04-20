Students Win Contest for Earth Day Videos

Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn M. Garvin, center, with the winners of DNREC’s 2022 Earth Day Video Contest, left to right: Middle school winner Johannes Chow, Elementary school winner Michael Hopkins and High school winner Nathen Going. DNREC Photo.

DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin today recognized student winners from throughout the state who won this year’s Earth Day video contest hosted by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. The contest was launched by DNREC to educate and engage youth about the importance of environmental protection and inspire them to be part of the solution to address climate change.

The contest invited students to produce and submit a 30-second video to answer the question, “If you were in charge of the world, what actions would you take to improve the health of our planet?”

“I am proud of our young people who participated in the DNREC Earth Day video contest,” said Governor John Carney. “They showed us all the ways – small and large – we can improve the health of our planet on Earth Day and every day, from picking up litter to practicing recycling to planting a tree at your school or in your neighborhood. Congratulations to the participants of the contest and we look forward to seeing the positive impact your make on our state and our environment in the future.”

“Our mission is to protect human health and the environment, and part of that is done through educating the public about our historic, cultural and natural resources,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “By hosting the video contest, we wanted to provide our students a platform to share their concerns and propose solutions to the environmental challenges we face today and into the future. These videos reflect their readiness to take on environmental leadership roles and make a difference.”

The Earth Day video contest was open to all Delaware students and was judged in three grade categories: K through 4, 5 through 8, and 9 through 12. Judging was based on how well the videos represented the following criteria: message/theme, visual effectiveness, originality/creativity and universal appeal. Serving on the judging panel were: Sherae’a “Rae” Moore, educator and State Representative; Maddy Lauria, freelance environmental journalist; Jackie Knoll, head environmental educator with the Center for the Inland Bays; and DNREC videographer Mike Polo.

The winners are:

K to 4: Michael Hopkins, a 7-year-old first grader at Kathleen H. Wilbur Elementary School in Bear, for the video “Save the Earth – It’s Easy-Peasy!”

5 to 8: Johannes Chow, a 12-year-old seventh grader at Brandywine Springs School in Wilmington, for the video “We Have Only One World”

9 to 12: Nathen Going, an 18-year-old 12th grader at Caesar Rodney High School in Camden, for the video “Save Our Planet”

Each of the videos are posted to de.gov/earthday and the @DelawareDNREC YouTube channel. DNREC also published a highlights video featuring clips from several entries. Each winner received a certificate, a $500 gift card, an annual pass to Delaware State Parks and a prize bag.

