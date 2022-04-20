Nova Scotia Enhances Support for Ukrainians

CANADA, April 20 - The Province is working with the YMCA to provide more support for Ukrainian newcomers arriving in Nova Scotia. The government is also streamlining the immigration process for Ukrainians.

“Nova Scotians have a history of helping people and we will continue to do so in response to the humanitarian crisis Ukrainians are facing now,” said Premier Tim Houston. “We are prepared to welcome these newcomers with open arms and provide them with the necessary supports to find stability after facing some of the darkest days of their lives.”

The Province has engaged the YMCA as a community partner to help provide information to Ukrainians who want to connect with employers and community. The YMCA, with its reach of settlement and language services across the province, will help answer questions, assess the needs of Ukrainian newcomers, and help connect them to the information they need. These efforts will include collaboration with multiple community partners including Immigration Services of Nova Scotia and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress – Nova Scotia Branch.

“We are working with the local Ukrainian community and settlement partners to identify ways to address gaps in supports for Ukrainians coming to Nova Scotia, ensuring we all work together to help people navigate their transition to life here,” said Jill Balser, Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration. “Language training, information sessions, guidance to help access the labour market and services tailored to the needs of women, seniors, youth and 2SLGBTIQ+ people will better support Ukrainians looking to settle in our communities.”

To further support Ukrainian nationals, the Province is easing requirements for immigration and settlement programs. Applications are being processed urgently, and language tests, recruitment requirements and settlement funds are not barriers to applications under the Skilled Worker or Occupations in Demand streams of the Nova Scotia Nominee Program. Ukrainian newcomers will also be eligible for all provincially funded settlement programming.

The Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration will have online information sessions available on how Ukrainians can access its programs. The sessions will also include information from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada to provide information on temporary federal measures.

Quotes: Our YMCA has a long history of supporting the settlement of newcomer children, youth, and their families in our province. While we are part of a global movement of YMCAs around the world working with our international partners during times of crisis, here in Nova Scotia our approach is to deliver community-based, grassroots services that are inclusive and welcoming. While considering the settlement needs of newcomers to Nova Scotia, the YMCA also works with communities to foster an understanding of the issues and barriers newcomers face. We are pleased to partner with the Province of Nova Scotia and other stakeholders to support this important initiative. Brian Posavad, President and CEO, YMCA of Greater Halifax/Dartmouth

Quick Facts: in March, the Province donated $100,000 to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation to provide humanitarian support such as food, medical aid and emergency shelter

there are more than 9,000 people of Ukrainian heritage living in Nova Scotia

