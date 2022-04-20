Embankment Repairs on Ogdensburg Road in Tioga County Scheduled to Begin Next Week

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 2017 (Ogdensburg Road) between Routes 414 and 14 in Union Township, Tioga County are advised that an embankment repair project is scheduled to begin next week.

On Monday, April 25, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) crew will begin the project in Roaring Branch, PA between the Route 14 intersection and Route 414. Work will be performed during the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM.

The road will be closed during work hours and a detour will be in place using Route 14, Route 414, back to Route 2017. Motorists are urged to drive with caution in the area.

The project is expected to be completed in early May, weather permitting.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

