I-95 North Daytime Lane Closure for Bridge Inspection in Philadelphia

King of Prussia PA – Interstate 95 motorists traveling northbound will experience a left lane closure between the Interstate 76 West/Valley Forge and the Route 611 (Broad Street) interchanges in Philadelphia, on Friday, April 22, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, for bridge inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The inspection is part of PennDOT's program to inspect bridges at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

