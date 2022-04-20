Major closure of Interstate 10 scheduled this weekend: Crews moving the ‘North Pole’ for Broadway Curve Improvement Project

PHOENIX – During this upcoming weekend’s full closure of Interstate 10 between State Route 51 and SR 143, Salt River Project (SRP) crews will safely move a utility pole fondly referred to as the “North Pole.” The massive 75-foot-tall pole on the north side of I-10 near 46th Street needs to shift 102 feet further north to make way for improvements on I-10 as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project .

In its current location, the North Pole, which weighs about 34,000 pounds, stands in the way of the new southbound SR 143 to westbound I-10 ramp and Collector-Distributor roads that will improve traffic flow on this busy section of I-10. Over the weekend SRP will begin transferring the 69kV conductor to the new pole and remove and replace the 12kV conductor (and SRP Communication line). All attachments will be made to the new pole and the old pole will be removed.

While SRP crews have the closure in place this weekend from 10 p.m. Friday, April 22, to 4 a.m. Monday, April 25, Broadway Curve Constructors will take advantage of the opportunity to repair the pavement driving surface and shift the project work zone.

Learn more about this weekend’s major highway closure and speak with representatives from SRP and the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) at the “North Pole” this Friday, April 22, 2022.

Media Availability

Date: Friday, April 22, 2022

Times: 6 to 8 a.m.

Interview location: From east or westbound I-10, head north on 40th Street to Elwood Street, turn right on Elwood Street until just before it turns into 48th Street. Turn right on red gravel and follow the gravel to the location (see attached map.)

For interviews and video opportunities, please email [email protected].

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.