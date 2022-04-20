Submit Release
News Search

There were 721 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,223 in the last 365 days.

Major closure of Interstate 10 scheduled this weekend: Crews moving the ‘North Pole’ for Broadway Curve Improvement Project

PHOENIX – During this upcoming weekend’s full closure of Interstate 10 between State Route 51 and SR 143, Salt River Project (SRP) crews will safely move a utility pole fondly referred to as the “North Pole.” The massive 75-foot-tall pole on the north side of I-10 near 46th Street needs to shift 102 feet further north to make way for improvements on I-10 as part of the  I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project . 

In its current location, the North Pole, which weighs about 34,000 pounds, stands in the way of the new southbound SR 143 to westbound I-10 ramp and Collector-Distributor roads that will improve traffic flow on this busy section of I-10. Over the weekend SRP will begin transferring the 69kV conductor to the new pole and remove and replace the 12kV conductor (and SRP Communication line). All attachments will be made to the new pole and the old pole will be removed.

While SRP crews have the closure in place this weekend from 10 p.m. Friday, April 22, to 4 a.m. Monday, April 25, Broadway Curve Constructors will take advantage of the opportunity to repair the pavement driving surface and shift the project work zone. 

Learn more about this weekend’s major highway closure and speak with representatives from SRP and the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) at the “North Pole” this Friday, April 22, 2022. 

Media Availability

Date: Friday, April 22, 2022

Times: 6 to 8 a.m.

Interview location: From east or westbound I-10, head north on 40th Street to Elwood Street, turn right on Elwood Street until just before it turns into 48th Street. Turn right on red gravel and follow the gravel to the location (see attached map.) 

For interviews and video opportunities, please email [email protected]

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here. 

I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project

 

You just read:

Major closure of Interstate 10 scheduled this weekend: Crews moving the ‘North Pole’ for Broadway Curve Improvement Project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.