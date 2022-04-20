PennDOT to Begin Preliminary Construction to Replace Warminster Road Bridge over Pennypack Creek in Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that preliminary construction will begin on Friday, April 22, on a project to replace the Warminster Road bridge over Pennypack Creek in Upper Moreland Township and Hatboro Borough, Montgomery County.

"This bridge replacement project is critical to providing a safe and efficient crossing for motorists and pedestrians," said Acting District 6 Executive Louis Belmonte. "It's a continuation of our commitment to improving highway safety and enhancing mobility throughout the Philadelphia region."

Under this contract, PennDOT's contractor will replace the 136-year-old concrete encased steel beam structure with a prestressed concrete box beam bridge that will be 110 feet long and 38 feet wide. The new bridge will allow for wider lanes and shoulders to improve traffic safety for the estimated 11,783 motorists who travel over the structure daily.

Other improvements under this project include constructing a five-foot wide sidewalk for pedestrians; installing new signing, pavement markings, guiderail, and a pedestrian rapid flashing beacon signal on the south approach; and resurfacing the approach roadways.

Initial activities this spring through 2022 will primarily include utility relocation operations throughout various sections of the project limits. Warminster Road is expected to be closed and detoured for bridge replacement in spring 2023.

On Friday, April 22, and Monday, April 25, and Tuesday, April 26, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Warminster Road motorists will encounter a lane closure with flagging between East Mill Road and Surrey Lane for utility relocation by PECO and tree clearing operations.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Allen Myers, LP of Worcester, PA is the general contractor on the $3,826,888 project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds. Construction on the entire project is expected to be completed in fall 2023.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

