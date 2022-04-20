Petermann Bus Driver Paul Kraszewski Recognized for Excellent Service by the City of Tallmadge, Ohio
School Bus drivers play a very important role in the lives of our students and Paul goes above and beyond the call of duty every day. Everyone at Petermann Bus is so proud he is on our team.”TALLMADGE, OH, USA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petermann Bus, a leader in student transportation, is proud to share that its driver, Paul Kraszewski from Tallmadge, Ohio, has received a Certificate of Appreciation from the City of Tallmadge, honoring and recognizing the outstanding, impactful service he puts forth every day to his students and community. Paul was presented with the certificate by Jonathon Bolas, Ward 3 Councilman, at a city council meeting last month.
— Jennifer Kirk, Tallmadge General Manager
Paul has been a Petermann Bus driver for four years and maintains a perfect attendance record. His daily routes include servicing Tallmadge Middle School and Tallmadge Elementary School. Prior to working for Petermann Bus, Paul worked for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., where he retired in 2014 after 26 years of service.
Petermann Bus has served the Tallmadge community since 2009. The team, Paul included, are frequently involved in the community through the company’s Partners Beyond the Bus, community outreach program, which has included volunteering at their local church, holding fundraisers for local causes, participating in the community parade, and more. This May, Petermann will provide complimentary service to a local school’s Special Olympics.
“I'm truly thankful and grateful to be a bus driver for Petermann Bus in Tallmadge, Ohio,” said Paul Kraszewski. “It's an enormous privilege each day to be a part of our awesome community. I make it a practice to be kind, friendly, and caring to all the kids. It’s a very rewarding job. I love being a bus driver and making sure all the students are transported safely to and from school.”
“Paul has a gift for connecting and engaging with the students who ride his bus. He embodies compassion and kindness, and you can tell how positively the kids feed off that energy,” said Jennifer Kirk, General Manager of Petermann Bus’ Tallmadge location. “School Bus drivers play a very important role in the lives of our students and Paul goes above and beyond the call of duty every day. Everyone at Petermann Bus is so proud he is on our team. He teaches and reminds his students of the importance of kindness and even designed and gave each of them pins that say, “Be nice always, always be nice – Bus 28. Paul is the epitome of kindness.”
About Petermann Bus: As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Petermann Bus provides safe and reliable transportation to students in Ohio and Pennsylvania, transporting more than *84,000 students daily (*Pre-COVID Figures). Since 1921, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Petermann Bus has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.
