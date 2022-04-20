Diamond Infrastructure Development on The Future of Alternative Energy “Without Foreign Control” in America

Exploring the future of alternative energy in America, and the need for redirection towards hydropower, as the only feasible, renewable energy solution.

The SeaDog Wave Energy Carousel, a nearshore wave energy system supporting shore-based desalination and hydroelectric power production is the way forward.” — Kenneth W. Welch Jr., Inventor and Founder SeaDog Systems, Inc.

As Many have tried to predict the future of alternative energy in America, a new article in La Fenêtre Magazine explores how America can regain its role as a global energy leader through hydropower. It reads:

"Claims that wind, solar, or other forms of renewable energy could replace fossil fuels fall ludicrously short. A quick look at data shows that currently, hydrocarbons supply over 60% of world energy, and since 1995 total world energy production has nearly doubled (~95%). Fossil fuels supply by far the majority of energy usage, with the 29% remaining renewable energy being broken down into 6% wind, 17% hydropower, 3% solar, and 3% others. Though fossil fuels will continue to be the leading energy source globally even as prices rise, renewable sources are simply not cutting it as an alternative. As many journalists and energy and technology experts have noted, wind and solar energy are not feasible on any large scale and have a lasting harmful environmental impact on the planet.

- The Marginal Efficiencies: In reality, the actual price point for implementing current wind and solar technologies is more expensive and burdens taxpayers, let alone producing the product creates a much greater carbon footprint than its deployment and ongoing operations, but it still all belongs to the product.

- Compensating for Deficiencies: Cost models for wind and solar assume, respectively, 41 percent and 29 percent capacity factors (i.e., how often they produce electricity). Real-world data reveal as much as ten percentage points less for both. That translates into $3 million less energy produced than assumed over a 20-year life of a 2-MW $3 million wind turbine.

- Dependence on Subsidies: Government subsidies and incentives are hiding the added costs incurred by the use of wind turbines. In China, the world’s largest producer of wind and solar energy, in order to pay the subsidies for these renewable energy projects, there is now a total debt of $42 billion and growing. In the US, an estimated $10.9 billion in tax preferences was directed toward renewable energy. The proposed Build Back Better Framework debated in the US Congress provides for $320 billion in Clean Energy Expanded Tax Credits over 10 years. A request to review the score from the Congressional Budget Office reveals that the bill would increase the budget deficit by $367 billion over ten years.

- Environmental, Geopolitical, and Social Impacts: Rare earth is a group of 17 elements, sometimes found in minerals containing uranium, that are critical to high-tech products including smartphones, wind turbines, electric cars, and military equipment such as missile systems.” They are called “rare” not because they are necessarily hard to find, but because the extraction process is expensive and toxic. Rare earth elements are considered “strategic resources” because they interact directly with business and governments policy interventions. China accounted for about 71% of the world’s rare-earth output in 2019, and supplied 80% of U.S. rare-earth imports from 2014 to 2017. Experts believe illegal mines in China are providing more through the black market. The Chinese government estimates it would cost $5.5 billion to clean up environmental damage from years of rampant illegal mining in Jiangxi.

There is now a total dependency on China’s supply chain in that raw materials are not made available, and buyers must buy the physical component (batteries, magnets, etc.) that has already been processed in China. “Few other countries are willing to copy China’s low-cost, high-pollution version of rare-earth processing.

- True Sustainability of Scale: Hydropower

The future of energy in America must not rely on inhumane mining benefitting China’s economy and geopolitical control, let alone polluting our world. The future of energy in America will mean leading the charge for a new global movement that is truly sustainable, replicable, and would offer a wave of new jobs and a robust new energy economy.

Hydropower is by far the largest source of renewable electricity and the third-largest after coal and gas. In 2021, hydroelectricity accounted for about 6.3% of total U.S. utility-scale electricity generation and 31.5% of total utility-scale renewable electricity generation. The earth’s surface is 70% water, so hydropower’s potential for supplying the world’s need for renewable energy is tremendous. Present hydropower technology has barely scratched the surface of what is possible.

The private sector aligned with non-profit organizations aimed at solving water and energy issues along with reducing the carbon emissions problems are leading the charge in commercially viable ocean energy-based hydropower systems.

Diamond Infrastructure Development, Inc., is a pioneer in energy-based ocean technologies. The company is working toward the deployment of its suite of technologies invented by Mr. Kenneth W. Welch Jr.

The centerpiece of Diamond's sustainable infrastructure technologies is the SeaDog Wave Pump; a revolutionary wave-driven pump powered by the natural motions of waves and swells.

The SeaDog Pump is a clean, recyclable, cold, grid-scale wave energy-driven hydropower system that works on the same order of economic and fiscal efficiency as hydroelectric dams, without the dam, the numerous environmental impacts of dams, or the disastrous consequences caused by large-scale dam failure.

SeaDog uses the up and down movement of the waves to produce pressurized water that can be used in hundreds of applications, including to turn turbines that will produce electricity.

SeaDog’s wave pump design, as a carousel tower, can be easily deployed as an Omni-directional, 24 piston wave converter. It will cost per kW installed, ranging from $4,800 to $7,500, and will have an impressive 50+ years of service life. SeaDog Wave Carousels can produce over 100 times more energy per acre than wind turbines and with more than double the service life.

Their present efforts are focused on a blended program of energy and freshwater as a combined alternative energy sector, specifically targeting offshore wave energy in conjunction with seawater desalination and hydroelectric power and other related applications and services required in flourishing what they describe as a “Green World Movement" offering additional grid-scale export energy for the local community at affordable pricing."



Diamond Infrastructure Development, Infrastructure Enabled by Water and Energy, to Create Prosperity