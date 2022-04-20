State Visit from Finland

SWEDEN, April 20 - On 17–18 May 2022, Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö and his wife Jenni Haukio will pay a State Visit to Sweden at the invitation of His Majesty The King. The President will be accompanied by a delegation of government and business representatives.

Sweden and Finland are very close. People-to-people contacts are frequent. The countries are close foreign policy partners. Our business sectors are closely integrated and there are regular exchanges of visits between our governments. Many of those in the fields of culture and sport are active and loved in both countries.

The aim of the State Visit is to confirm the good relations between the countries and highlight the ongoing extensive cooperation which can be further developed. This includes crisis preparedness and civil defence, cooperation between our armed forces, and companies working with innovation and green transition. The restart of culture following the pandemic will also be highlighted during the visit.

The most recent State Visit took place in 2015, when The King and Queen visited Finland. In 2012, President Niinistö and Mrs Haukio paid a State Visit to Sweden.

The Visit will last for two days and take place in and around Stockholm.

The first day of the State Visit traditionally contains a number of ceremonial elements. The Royal Palace invites the public to attend the official welcoming ceremony in the Inner Courtyard of the Royal Palace.

A more detailed programme will be published in connection with the Visit.

Media representatives need special accreditation from the Ministry for Foreign Affairs to cover the State Visit. The deadline for accreditation applications is 12 May 2022. Apply for accreditation

Finnish media can apply for accreditation via the Office of the President here.