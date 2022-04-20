Wisecars travel data report: Italy will be the top destination for summer 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Wisecars compared the recent car rental searches worldwide and outlined the travel trends for this season. Reports show that the travel interest for 2022 projects tremendous growth compared to 2021. Travelers interested in renting a car in the recent 30 days were from the United States, Italy, Great Britain, France, Spain, Canada and Australia. The most remarkable change is in the destinations of choice. American travelers are finally planning trips to Europe, mainly southern countries. Top destination countries for the worldwide searches were Italy, USA (Florida, California), Spain, United Kingdom and Greece.
11% of the more than 400 million searches that ran the previous month target Italy. Italy has been one of the most cautious European countries regarding Covid restrictions so it’s very positive to see this trend. The decision on whether to lift face mask mandates or not will be discussed at the end of April, even so, both Italians and foreigners are already making travel plans to the mainland and to Sicily and Sardinia. It is important to note that although demand is on the up, so are prices! This is due to the fleet shortage caused by the pandemic and the chip shortage.
“We advise every traveler to make their plans ahead of time and reserve their vehicle online, especially those who are interested in the trending locations such as Naples and Rome ”- said Wisecars spokesman Steve Brax. “We have been working hard to help travelers find the best deals even during high season. We’ve made basic information about our top locations, Naples, Orlando and Kahului for example, easy to find via our location pages. We offer customer support in multiple languages.”
About Wisecars: Wisecars is a car rental broker focused on delivering a seamless and simple car rental experience. Founded by people with years of experience in the industry, Wisecars has been marked as the 7th best car rental agency by Trustpilot and is in the top 100 car rental themed sites by Similarweb.
