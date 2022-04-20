Roadwork to Start Soon in Centre and Clinton Counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area motorists that roadwork will get underway soon in Centre and Clinton counties. Work will get underway on Monday, April 25 in Centre County.

Through May 4, crews will work first to improve Route 504 from Black Moshannon State Park to Hall Road. The next locations are currently set as Route 3014 (South Atherton Street) pipe lining near Branch Road and Route 3014 (South Atherton Street) pipe replacement with new inlets and curbs from Twigs Lane to Villa Crest Drive.

As spring progresses, drivers need to be aware that they could encounter crews working in either county--dependent on weather and works schedules.

Other roads to see work in Centre County are Route 3001 (Fisherman's Paradise Road) entire length. Route 3004 (Paradise Road) from Route 150 to Fisherman's Paradise Road. Route 3020 (Whitehall Road) from Route 3018 (University Drive) to South Atherton Street. Route 26 (College Avenue) signal upgrades at Pike Street and Houserville Road. Route 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle Road. Route 150 (Benner Pike) signal upgrades at Rolling Ridge Drive and Eagle Point. Routes in Clinton County include Route 4001 (Kettle Creek Road) from near Hammersley Fork to Route 144. Route 1024 (Fairview Street) from Bellefonte Avenue to Water Street (Route 120). Route 664 (Coudersport Pike) from Race Track Road to Roundhouse Road. Route 150 (Church Street) from Monument to the Constitution bridge.Route 120 (Renovo Road) from Sugar Run Road (Route 2022) to Fairview Street (Route 1024). Route 1002 (Island Route Road) from Clarks Barn Road to Island Road. Route 2012 (Paul Mack Boulevard) from Allison Street to Logan Avenue.

As crews work, a daylight alternating traffic control pattern will be in place. Drivers should expect to encounter flaggers on the roadway, along with short travel delays.

This work is part of a $6.9 million project, to address improvements on more than 24 miles of roadway in Centre and Clinton counties. PennDOT will issue updates as work progress requires. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Overall work will include milling, placement of binder and wearing courses, final paving, joint repairs, pipe lining and pipe replacement, guide rail updates, signal upgrades, ADA ramp replacement, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College, PA is the contractor on this project, which is expected to be complete in mid-November.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2. Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

# # #