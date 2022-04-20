Olga Sokol and Ekaterina Petrova making a difference in Kazakhstan

Olga Sokol UNSDG's The UNSDG's are all our Goals Keeping the world cleaner for our children

Within just two hours Sokol and Petrova were able to mass a team of more than 50 volunteers across five ravines

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "After seeing the carnage and destruction in December of the January revolution unrests in Kazakhstan I made this my mission to support the UNSDG #17 "Strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development within my community to encourage others also to build responsible habits for our children's futures. I started to communicate with friends and flew from Australia to coordinate this massive clean-up", said Olga Sokol United Nations Association of Australia Member from Sydney Australia. Sokol lives in Sydney Australia where she works to empower women with health and wellbeing as well as working as a fashion model for top brands such as Karen Millen, Zimmermann, Carla Zampatti and Aje while making short drama movies with Poseidon Films.

With an area of 2,724,900 sq. km, Kazakhstan is the world’s largest landlocked country and the ninth largest country in the world. It is also the most economic dominant Nation of Central Asia.

Kazakhstan is a very diverse country with more then one hundred nationalities and ethnic groups living here. "We are very different but we all love our home!" - smiled Sokol.

During Muslim Ramadan and Orthodox Lent , which is a sacred time of humility, purification and renewal, Karabulak (Kljuchi) local environmentalists got together again to encourage neighbours to rally together for a massive clean-up - Spring Subbotnik which was held on 16th of April 2022. Subbotnik - is an old tradition known by locals since the Soviet Union times.

Within just two hours Sokol and Petrova were able to mass a team of more than 50 volunteers across five ravines where over 120 bags were filled with garbage removing almost 2 short tons of waste material from the environment.

" Big thanks to Akimat of Panfilov area - our local government that assisted in clean-up by providing garbage bags and removing the waste we all collected. It's so great to see more and more people all around the world being concerned about the environment and supporting the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of United Nation", said Sokol who went on to say, " It was especially pleasant to see children participating in this Subbotnik as they are the future of the Planet!

There are more volunteer projects planned for 2022 and with the help of Karabulak activists Galina Arzamassova, Ekaterina Petrova, Olga Sokol (the UN Australia member), Lubov Litvinova, Lubov Zamoreva and great support of local residents we will keep on improving the environment of our suburb and make difference to the future of our children and our planet."

Olga Sokol encourages people from around the world to join her community in supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS), to do what you can for our Planet. "Start consuming and disposing wise! Support our efforts to make difference in your own community! Join us! Do better than we do!"

Russian Translation:

«Став свидетелем Январских событий 2022 года в Казахстане, я твёрдо решила поддерживать и продвигать программу ООН "№17 Целей Устойчивого Развития" в обществе. Я хочу чтобы как можно больше людей, приобретали хорошие привычки и понимали ответственность за будущее наших детей.

В нашей семье тема уборки за собой и сортировки мусора давно освоена и доведена до автоматизма. Мы часто обсуждаем это с друзьями и представителями сообществ и, прилетев из Сиднея, я решила немедленно перейти от слов к делу, инициировав масштабный субботник в родной посёлке Карабулак (ранее Ключи)», — сказала Ольга Сокол, член Организации Объединенных Наций Австралии.

С площадью территории в 2 724 900 кв. км, Казахстан является крупнейшей в мире страной, не имеющей выхода к океану, и девятой по величине страной в мире. Так же Казахстан экономически доминирующая страна в Центральной Азии. Здесь проживает более ста национальностей и этносов. "Мы такие разные, но все мы любим наш дом!» — улыбнулась Сокол.

Во время мусульманского Рамадана и православного Великого Поста, священного времени смирения, очищения и обновления, экоактивисты и жители поселка Карабулак снова собрались вместе на большой Весенний субботник, который прошел 16 апреля 2022 года.

Ольга Сокол и Екатерина Петрова организовали более 50 добровольцев для уборки от мусора пяти оврагов. Где всего за два часа было собрано более 120 мешков мусора. А значит почва посёлка была очищена от пластика и стекла почти на две тонны.

«Акимата Панфиловского сельского округа принял участие в субботнике предоставив мешки и вывезя мусор, который мы все вместе собрали. Так здорово видеть, что все больше и больше людей во всем мире заботятся об окружающей среде и поддерживают 17 Целей Устойчивого Развития, Организации Объединенных Наций», — сказала Сокол, добавив: «Особенно приятно было видеть на Субботнике детей, ведь они - будущее Планеты!"

В планах на 2022 год ещё больше волонтерских проектов и, с помощью карабулакских активисток Галины Арзамасовой, Екатерины Петровой, Ольги Сокол, Любови Литвиновой, Любови Заморевой и большой поддержки местных жителей, мы будем продолжать улучшать окружающую среду посёлка и менять будущее наших детей и планеты к лучшему».

Ольга Сокол призывает людей со всего мира присоединиться к сообществу активистов в поддержке Целей Устойчивого Развития ООН (ЦУР). Начать потреблять и утилизировать разумно и делать все возможное для сохранения нашей планеты - "Поддержите наши усилия сохранить природу! Делайте, как мы! Делайте лучше нас!"

'We The People' for The Global Goals | Global Goals