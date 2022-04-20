Duterte's veto of Sim Card Registration bill unfortunate - De Lima

Re-electionist Senator Leila M. de Lima expressed dismay over Duterte's move to veto a bill that seeks to mandate the registration of all subscriber identity module (SIM) cards and social media accounts in the Philippines.

De Lima said she finds it unfortunate that Duterte vetoed the Sim Card Registration bill on the grounds of the provision requiring similar disclosure for social media accounts.

"Hindi basta na lang nilagay diyan ang probisyon na nagre-require ng pagre-rehistro ng social media account. Ito ay masusing pinag-aralan ng mga Senador bago inaprubahan," she said.

"Nakikita natin nagaganap sa bansa natin pati sa buong mundo kung paanong ginagamit ang mga anonymous na social media account hindi lang para magkalat ng maling impormasyon sa social media, kundi upang gumawa ng mga labag sa batas tulad ng terorismo, cybercrime, child pornography, at iba pa.

"Kung paanong dapat maging responsable ang mga tao sa kanilang mga SIM card ay dapat maging responsable din sila sa kanilang social media accounts," she added.

De Lime further said: "Tama si Sen. Drilon. Ang mga bayarang trolls ang panalo sa pag-veto na ito. Panalo rin mga criminal syndicates."

In vetoing the bill, acting Presidential Spokesperson Martin Andanar said Duterte did not agree with the provision of the proposed SIM Card Registration bill, which includes social media platforms as part of the requirements.

Ratified by Congress in February, the consolidated Senate Bill No. 2395 and House Bill No. 5793 aims to mandate all public telecommunications entities to require the registration of SIM cards as a prerequisite to their sale and activation.

It also requires social media networks to get real names and phone numbers of users upon creation of their accounts.

De Lima maintained that the measure could help in fighting criminality and ensuring that offenders will be held accountable.

"If we are truly serious about our fight against criminality and fake news peddlers, and holding offenders responsible for their words and action, we must give this measure a chance to be enacted, in one form or another," she said.