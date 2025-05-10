Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,191 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,387 in the last 365 days.

Senator Loren Legarda on the newly elected pontiff

PHILIPPINES, May 10 - Press Release
May 9, 2025

Senator Loren Legarda on the newly elected pontiff
May 9, 2025

Habemus Papam!

We join Catholics around the world in joyful prayer as Pope Leo XIV begins his papacy. May his leadership be marked by compassion, wisdom, and a deep commitment to peace.

As the Church turns a new page, we pray that Pope Leo XIV will be a strong voice for social justice--defending human dignity, lifting the poor and the vulnerable, and protecting our shared home. In these challenging times, may he lead the faithful with courage, always guided by kindness.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senator Loren Legarda on the newly elected pontiff

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more