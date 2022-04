Gregory Runge, 72, died in Bismarck on April 17, 2022.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:30 AM, Thursday, April 28 at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck. Family will begin visiting guests one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, April 28 at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Funeral Home Link: https://www.eastgatefuneral.com/obituary/gregory-runge?fh_id=15112