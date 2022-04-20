Environmental statistics 2021

MACAU, April 20 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that in 2021, the annual mean air temperature in Macao was relatively high, at 23.5 ºC, up by 0.2 ºC year-on-year and 0.7 ºC above the climatological normal for 1991-2020. The highest temperature of the year was 35.8 ºC in July, a year-on-year increase of 0.3 ºC; the lowest temperature was 6.1 ºC in January, a fall of 0.6 ºC. Meanwhile, total precipitation increased by 493.0 mm year-on-year to 2,206.2 mm.

As regards air quality, all monitoring stations, except the roadside stations in Macao and Ká-Hó, recorded a year-on-year decrease in the number of “Good” air quality days. In terms of respirable suspended particulates (PM 10 ), there was an increase in the number of exceedance days registered at all stations; on the other hand, number of exceedance days for fine suspended particulates (PM 2.5 ) recorded at each station, except the ambient stations in Taipa and Coloane, showed a drop or remained stable.

There were 8 tropical cyclones in 2021. Tropical cyclone signal no. 8 was hoisted when tropical storm Lionrock and typhoon Kompasu hit Macao. During the passage of Lionrock, a maximum gust of 94.7 km per hour and a maximum 10-minute average wind speed of 74.5 km per hour were recorded.

Total billed water consumption was 86,308,000 m3, up by 0.9% year-on-year. Billed water consumption of households (39,917,000 m3) dropped by 6.8% year-on-year, while that of the business sector (40,689,000 m3) and the government sector (5,702,000 m3) increased by 9.6% and 2.1% respectively. The Waste Water Treatment Plants treated an average of 203,291 m3 of waste water per day, down by 2.5% year-on-year.

The Refuse Incineration Plant treated a total of 453,152 tonnes of municipal solid waste in 2021, a rise of 3.6% year-on-year. Meanwhile, volume of construction waste sent to landfill declined by 29.8% to 2,789,000 m3.

The land area of Macao measured 33.0 km2, up by 0.1 km2 year-on-year, and the population density was 20,700 persons per km2.