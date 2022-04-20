Official Celebrity Boxing Announced Fight; Kimbo Slice Jr. vs HeadKrack & Kenny Rock (Chris Rocks’ Brother) to Fight

officialcelebrityboxing

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Official celebrity boxing announces latest fight, June 11 at Charles Dodge Center, Pembroke Pines - “South Florida Rumble” with the main event between KIMBO SLICE Jr. for his Miami homecoming fight against Headkrack

BITCOINRODNEY presents Official Celebrity Boxing’s newest fight coming June 11th at Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines Florida. The first celebrity fighter to be announced is Kenny Rock, comedian, and Chris Rock’s brother with his opponent soon to be announced. The main event will be the anticipated Miami return of Kimbo Slice Jr. fighting HeadKrack. Also just added is UFC champion, Rashad Evans as the celebrity referee and Flavor Flav to announce for the events.

Celebrity boxing may be a little controversial, with some criticizing the concept while others find it a guilty pleasure! Nobody can deny that the celebs love to get in the ring and participate in the hype, and fans tune it to watch it all happen. There is traditional trash talking, weigh ins and press conference where fans can decide who they will cheer on.

Creator Damon Feldman offers his view, “People laughed at it years ago but now we have tons of celebrities lining up to participate because it is good natured entertaining fun and what our critics don’t understand, is that a lot of opportunity can stem from this for the talent. Those few minutes in the ring may give celebrities the confidence to move forward in other parts of their life, gain a new gig or an endorsement which may change their life, we are the Dancing with the Stars of sports.” Feldman said.

Damon Feldman and his business partner Rodney Burton believe in the redemptive nature of the promotion because fighting was what they sought during their low points in life. From the origin of the circus or the sideshow, people can’t turn away from this boxing spectacle and the participating celebs love it!

Selling millions on pay per view and showcasing to sold out crowds is another indicator that Official Celebrity Boxing is just beginning to touch its potential. With 22 fights under their belts, and more celebrity fighters about to be announced, tune in on June 11th.

Recently Feldman hosted a fight with AL B Sure and Hazel Roche, and last June, Feldman orchestrated a match between former NBA star Lamar Odom and 90’s pop-star Aaron Carter. In past years, he setup matches featuring Coolio, Rodney King, Jose Canseco, “Octomon,” and many others.

